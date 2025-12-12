Suspend introduction of new number plates -VEMAG

THE Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana (VEMAG), a body representing number plate embossers in the country, has called on the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to suspend the introduction of the digitalised number plates it intend to introduce from January next year for at least the first half of the year.

It has also called on the Minister of Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nukpe, to oblige the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DVLA, Mr Neequaye Kotey, to engage with the leaders of the association to find a common path for the transition of the old number plate to the digitalised number plate.

Additionally, VEMAG has also appealed to Mr Nukpe to conduct an investigation into an illegal operation by three persons within the DVLA embossment business who had 154 companies, as alleged by Mr Neequaye on national television.

The Spokesperson of the Association, Mr Jojo Bruce Quansah, made the call at a press conference held in Accra yesterday.

“VEMAG finds it difficult to believe that apart from the DVLA’s officially permitted companies, there should be on the blind side of the DVLA 154 companies allegedly operating as embosser,” Mr Quansah said.

According to the Association, while it recognised the importance of digitisation in the operations of the DVLA, it was necessary for the DVLA to engage VEMAG in the digital transition of vehicle number plates.

“The DVLA boss plans to change old vehicle number plates to new digitalised number plates by January 2026 seems to hit a stumbling block hence the rush because he has failed to consult and he is now focusing on using the very people he claims are not useful,” Mr said.

He bemoaned the alleged awarding of manufacturing contracts to foreign companies, noting that such a move would render over 3,000 Ghanaian employees of VEMAG of jobless.

“Information available to VEMAG indicates that the DVLA boss had invited some foreign companies that are partnering some of us to award contracts of manufacturing to and who has invited the Chinese for the DVLA changeover plan,” Mr Quansah said.

“VEMAG strongly believe that the DVLA is seeking to introduce foreign companies into the system just to render over 3,000 Ghanaian employees of VEMAG and deny them their livelihood,” he added.

Mr Quansah said that VEMAG is a law-abiding association as it had regularly paid its taxes and had never defaulted, and also made GH¢3.6 million for the DVLA every year.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA

