“TCL FC defeat Zetahir Mission in anniversary match”

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the Zetahir Mission in the Ablekuma Central Municipality of the Greater Accra region engaged the Town Council Football Club in a special anniversary match at the Town Council Park.

The unity match was organized upon the request of Holy Prophetess Lehem (PBUH) of Zetahir Mission with the aim to foster unity among Christians and Muslims living in the community.

In attendance were the assembly member for the Lartebiokorshie Electoral Area in the Ablekuma Central Municipality, Mr Muntari Wahab and Mallam Yahya Kosimu

A football legend and former Black Stars player .

Prior to the main game, the U-12 community teams, Barca FC and Perce FC played in a tension-packed thriller with the latter winning by a lone goal.

In the main encounter, Town Council Line FC (TCL) defeated the celebrants, Zetahir Mission 2-1 in an entertaining game.

Tabisi put TCL ahead with a beautiful scissor kick.

A few minutes later, dangerman Kofi doubled the tally with the second goal.

After a pep talk by Mrs Charity Boafo-Portophy, a member of the Zetahir Mission, Zetahir effected changes to strengthen the team for the second half, bringing on Afriyie and Leslie for Nene and Ismaila.

That changed worked for the team as Zetahir had more of the ball and put TCL under pressure.

Their efforts got rewarded after they were awarded a penalty that was expertly converted to reduce the tally.

They kept pressing for the equaliser but were denied by the resolute defence of TCL.

In his closing remarks after the match, Mr Alex Akwetey one of the sons of Holy Prophetess Lehem (PBUH) announced that the return leg of the tournament will be held in February 2026 to mark the end of the anniversary and that Zetahir Fc will definitely win the trophy.

Presenting the trophy to the winners, Mr Muntari Wahab expressed appreciation to the Leader of Zetahir Mission, noting that such activities go a long way to strengthen the peace and unity among the people of diverse faith.

BY TIMES REPORTER