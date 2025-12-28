Technical Challenge with MMS – Compliant Meters

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) wishes to inform our cherished customers that there is a technical challenge affecting the purchase of electricity credits for MMS- compliant meters via the ECG Mobile App/short code and from third-party vendors.

The technical team is working assiduously to resolve the challenge.

ECG deeply regrets the inconvenience caused.

Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku , Manager , External Affairs of ECG said in a statement issued in Accra and copied the Ghanian Times , Sunday , December 28. 2025.

BY TIMES REPORTER