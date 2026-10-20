Tema Food Bazaar gets endorsement from Ghana Tourism Authority, Diaspora Affairs

The maiden edition of the Tema Food Bazaar (TFB) has received a major boost following its official endorsement by the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Office of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency.

The event, organized by Speech Production and Manille Foods in collaboration with Event Republic and Scriptorium Arts, is scheduled for December 4 to 6 2026, at Square Site 14, Community One, Tema.

Speaking to the press, Head of Events for TFB, Mr. Mel Kwesi Davis, said the endorsement is a significant milestone, especially as thousands of foreigners and diasporans are expected in Ghana this December and will be seeking credible, well-curated events.

“Getting the backing of the GTA and the Office of Diaspora Affairs means a lot. It gives confidence to our diaspora brothers and sisters looking for authentic Ghanaian experiences in December,” he stated.

Themed “The World meets at 0°”, the Bazaar celebrates Tema’s unique global position. The Greenwich Meridian line, which marks zero degrees longitude and the center of the world, passes through Tema.

“It simply means the world is meeting at the center, and what better place to be than Tema,” Mr. Davis explained.

The three-day cultural food festival will bring together the best food vendors in the Port City under one roof, blending top-tier Ghanaian cuisine with music, networking, and entertainment.

Already, top joints have confirmed participation including Aliya Waakye (Community 4), Haunch Kitchen (Community 4 & 2), Agba Mami (Community 2), Feel at Home Tilapia & Banku (Community 10), Biggies Fufu Joint (Community 11), Suncity Restaurant and Pub (Community 11) and many more.

Timed to coincide with Farmers’ Day weekend, organizers say there will be no better place to enjoy authentic Ghanaian food.

Beyond food, patrons will enjoy live musical performances, food competitions, children’s games, face painting, and family-friendly activities under strict security.

Mr. Davis expressed excitement about the overwhelming support from Tema-based businesses and assured patrons of an unforgettable experience.

The Tema Food Bazaar which is free entry is expected to attract food lovers from across Ghana and abroad.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme