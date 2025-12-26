Tema General Hospital records improved service delivery , patient outcomes

Tema General Hospital has recorded significant improvements in service delivery and patient outcomes following a series of infrastructure upgrades, clinical interventions and strategic partnerships, the Medical Director, Dr Ralph Armah has said.

Speaking at a combined retiree send-off ceremony, end-of-year thanksgiving service and festival of carols, he said the hospital had, within a short period, embarked on critical projects aimed at improving healthcare delivery and patient experience, despite challenges posed by ageing infrastructure.

He disclosed that the hospital had successfully refurbished its physiotherapy department to an acceptable standard, with ongoing works on the theatre block now halfway completed.

“In addition, the hospital’s liquid oxygen plant has been fully operationalised, ensuring a more reliable supply of oxygen for clinical care,” he added.

Dr Armah said management had also prioritised utilities and operational efficiency, leading to the provision of uninterrupted water and electricity supply to the facility.

“Sustainable water projects, including the drilling of boreholes, have been undertaken, while new systems have been introduced to reduce revenue leakages and cut down on operational expenditure,” he asserted.

Beyond infrastructure, the Medical Director highlighted key clinical interventions that are already yielding results.

He noted that maternal mortality, which previously remained a major concern, has been on a steady decline following the establishment of a dedicated Maternity High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“Countries are measured by their mortality rates. When we came in, the numbers were not encouraging, especially in maternal care. With the interventions we put in place, including the maternity HDU, we are seeing consistent improvement,” he said.

Dr Armah also announced the creation of a “Challenge Desk” to prioritise persons with physical, mental or emotional challenges, ensuring they receive prompt and dignified attention without having to queue with the general patient population.

“Adjacent to this is a customer complaints unit, with a designated focal person to address concerns, particularly from vulnerable patients,”

He acknowledged that the hospital’s biggest challenge remains its old infrastructure, which requires frequent and costly refurbishments to keep facilities functional and safe.

Looking ahead to 2026, Dr Armah urged members of the public to make use of newly introduced QR codes positioned around the hospital to submit complaints and feedback directly to management, rather than resorting to social media.

He assured the public of management’s commitment to resolving issues promptly and transparently.

He expressed gratitude to philanthropic organisations and individuals, including the KGL Foundation, Lions Clubs, and residents of Tema, for their consistent support.

He also commended the Tema Major, Ms Ebi Bright, for donations to the hospital, including wheelchairs, and her support for infrastructure and road access improvements around the facility.

Dr Armah urged Ghanaians to prioritise preventive healthcare by regularly checking vital health indicators such as blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index and vision, even when they feel well.

For her part, the President of the Tema Industrial Lions Club, Ms Vida Akosua Okobea Opare, reaffirmed her club’s commitment to supporting the hospital, particularly in specialised areas such as diabetes care, eye health, childhood cancer, youth development and environmental health.

She said the club, in collaboration with other Lions Clubs, recently donated insulin to the hospital’s diabetes centre and renovated consulting rooms, adding that similar support would continue based on identified needs.

