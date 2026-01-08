TGM Network supports inmates at James Camp Prison

The Greenwich Meridian Network has extended humanitarian support to inmates of the James Camp Prison at Roman Ridge in Accra as part of its efforts to promote dignity and social inclusion among vulnerable groups.

The outreach took place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, when members of the volunteer based group spent the day providing welfare services and donating essential items to the facility.

During the visit, inmates received free haircut services, medical screening, and clinical psychological support from professionals within the Network.

The group also provided meals throughout the day, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The food served included kenkey, fufu, ice cream, pastries, mocktails, local drinks, burgers, kebabs, and other refreshments.

In addition to the services, the Network donated items to support the prison’s daily operations.

These included a multipurpose plough, a vegetable grinder, a corn mill, bags of sugar, maize, and beans, assorted canned foods, and sachet water.

Prison officers described the donation as timely, explaining that the plough would boost farming activities within the prison, while the corn mill would replace a faulty one that had forced the prison to mill maize outside the facility.

The visit also featured cultural performances by the inmates, who entertained the guests with dance routines and rap battles, highlighting their creativity and talents.

Officers at the James Camp Prison expressed appreciation to the Network for the support, noting that it would help the facility improve food production and work towards self sufficiency.

The Greenwich Meridian Network, formerly known as Dr. Osa and Friends, has carried out community outreach activities across the country over the past five years.

The group has supported orphanage homes including Remar Orphanage Home in Tema and Shekinah Orphanage Home in Dawa with medical screening, dental care, eye check ups, and motivational sessions involving public figures.

One of its recent activities, dubbed Spa Day with the Orphans, was held at the Motherly Love Foundation in Kwabenya.

The event gave children the opportunity to enjoy spa services such as massages, facials, pedicures, and manicures, alongside meals provided by local food vendors.

As part of its long term plans, the Network is expanding into areas such as water sanitation and hygiene initiatives, vocational training for young people, the establishment of a community clinic, and the creation of a food bank to support families affected by disasters.

It also plans to roll out women and girls empowerment programmes and community based medical outreach services.

Members of the public who wish to support or volunteer with the Greenwich Meridian Network can find more information on its official website.