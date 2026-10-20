The EverGreen Church to host ‘The Speed Conference 2026’ on October 28

The EverGreen Church will host its annual flagship programme, The Speed Conference 2026, from October 28 to November 1, 2026, at its premises opposite Texpo Market on Spintex Road, Baatsona, Accra.

The five-night gathering will run at 6:00 p.m. each evening under the theme ‘The Supernatural’, inspired by John 3:8.

Hosted by the Founder and General Overseer, Pastor Isaac Nyame, the conference seeks to inspire, empower and strengthen Christians in their faith through spiritual renewal, biblical teaching, prayer and an encounter with God.

Distinguished ministers billed to minister include Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, Rev. Francis Aubyn, Pro. Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie and Dr. Kwadwo Boateng-Bemah, alongside the host, Pastor Isaac Nyame.

Music and worship will be led by EverGreen Sound, expected to create an atmosphere of heartfelt praise, worship and spiritual reflection.

Now in its sixth edition since 2021, The Speed Conference has become a key moment for fellowship and spiritual enrichment.

According to Pastor Nyame, the conference focuses on divine acceleration into the fulfilment of God’s purpose.

“Everyone has expectations in life, whether for marriage, employment, promotion or a breakthrough. But one key factor that can make the difference is ‘speed’ which is the divine acceleration into the fulfilment of God’s purpose,” he said.

Referencing Genesis 24, he noted that when God orders the steps of a believer, what appears distant can come within reach and what seems delayed can begin to unfold.

“That is what speed can mean in the life of a believer: when God orders your steps, He can align the right people and circumstances to fulfil His purpose. You may look around and feel that others are miles ahead of you, but your story is not determined by their pace,” he added.