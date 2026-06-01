The Human Crisis Beneath the Environmental Crisis 

Of course humans are responsible for many of the problems facing the world. We are the species clearing forests faster than they can regenerate, speaking passionately about climate change while accelerating consumption, and developing technologies powerful enough to reshape the planet without demonstrating the wisdom to govern ourselves responsibly.

Environmental destruction, political division, warfare, inequality and social instability are not accidents of nature. They are human outcomes. Which raises the uncomfortable but unavoidable question: why do humans so often behave against our own long-term interests?

Why does a species capable of extraordinary intelligence repeatedly create unnecessary suffering for itself?

This is where discussions about the ‘Human Condition’ begin.

Because the deeper issue may not simply be that humans make mistakes. It may be that there is something inherently conflicted about the human experience itself – something that leaves people torn between cooperation and competition, compassion and self-interest, wisdom and insecurity.

Across history, humans have shown extraordinary ingenuity and ambition. We have uncovered the mechanics of distant galaxies, mapped the invisible architecture of DNA and built technologies capable of connecting billions of people instantly across the planet. Yet our understanding of the external world has often far exceeded our understanding of ourselves.

Ours is a species capable of peering billions of years into the universe through powerful telescopes while still struggling to cooperate over issues essential to its own survival. Civilisation has produced libraries, symphonies and quantum computing, but also industrial-scale misinformation, endless outrage cycles and weapons capable of annihilating millions. If extraterrestrials were observing humanity from afar, they might reasonably conclude that humans are a deeply contradictory species – brilliant, emotionally volatile and still dangerously immature.

This confusion about ourselves – our intelligence, destructiveness, empathy and hypocrisy all tangled together – sits at the heart of what thinkers throughout history have grappled with: our ‘Human Condition’.

The phrase itself can sound abstract, but the reality is deeply familiar. It is the contradiction of being capable of immense compassion while routinely behaving in ways that undermine one another, ourselves and the world around us. It is speaking earnestly about justice and human dignity while tolerating systems that leave millions isolated, exploited or forgotten. It is expressing concern for future generations while continuing patterns of behaviour that knowingly degrade the future they will inherit.

Humans are uniquely capable of moral reflection, yet equally capable of rationalising behaviour that directly contradicts their own values.

And for thousands of years, people have tried to understand why.

Religion attempted answers. Philosophy attempted answers. Psychology, neuroscience, literature and modern science have all attempted answers. Every civilisation, in one way or another, has grappled with the same essential mystery: why do human beings behave as they do?

Why are people capable of compassion one moment and cruelty the next? Why do societies repeatedly create conflict despite longing for peace? Why does humanity continue damaging the natural world while knowing perfectly well it depends upon it?

The search to understand ourselves may, in fact, be humanity’s oldest project.

Ancient Greek philosophers believed self-knowledge was central to wisdom. Buddhist traditions explored suffering and consciousness thousands of years before modern psychology emerged. Indigenous cultures across the world developed deeply relational understandings of human behaviour and social balance. Even modern neuroscience remains fundamentally engaged in the same pursuit: trying to understand the human animal.

Australian biologist Jeremy Griffith and the charity that supports his work, Fix the World, argue that understanding the human condition is essential if humanity is to heal its destructive behaviour.

Griffith contends that the core psychological struggle of the human condition emerged when humans became fully conscious. According to his theory, when the conscious mind emerged it needed to question, experiment and think independently in order to understand the world, but in doing so it came into conflict with older instinctive orientations shaped through natural selection.

He says this unresolved clash between instinct and intellect produced a deep insecurity that led to defensive behaviours of anger, egocentricity and alienation, all of which continue to shape human societies today. In this view, humanity’s destructive patterns – conflict, denial, aggression, environmental destruction and social division – are seen not as proof that humans are inherently “bad”, but as symptoms of a deeper psychological conflict humans have never properly understood.

Importantly, Griffith maintains that once humanity understands the source of its psychological conflict, it can begin healing it. If humans can finally understand why they became psychologically conflicted, then many of the fear, shame and insecurity driving destructive behaviour can begin to dissolve. Rather than endlessly condemning ourselves, humanity may be able to respond to its behaviour with greater insight, honesty and compassion.

This is the broader idea promoted by Fix the World. The organisation argues that humanity cannot solve its major crises – environmental collapse, violence, social fragmentation and widespread anxiety – without first understanding the psychological dynamics driving human behaviour itself. In this view, the search to understand the Human Condition is not merely philosophical. It is practical.

After all, it is difficult to heal a species that does not understand why it behaves the way it does.

And perhaps that explains why humanity’s search for self-knowledge so often carries a strange mix of sincerity and absurdity. Humans desperately want answers, yet pursue them while remaining gloriously flawed.

Consider the modern wellness industry. Never before has civilisation possessed so many mindfulness apps, motivational podcasts and expensive retreats dedicated to self-understanding. Humanity is simultaneously exhausted, overstimulated and increasingly convinced that inner peace might finally arrive in the form of a Scandinavian water bottle and a subscription-based meditation platform.

Yet beneath the absurdity lies something genuinely poignant. People want to become calmer, wiser, kinder and less fearful versions of themselves. The modern world may distract and fragment attention, but the longing for understanding remains remarkably persistent.

Importantly, the search to understand ourselves has never been solely individual. Entire societies engage in it collectively. Literature, art, religion, science and philosophy are all expressions of civilisation attempting to hold up a mirror to itself.

Even environmental movements increasingly frame ecological destruction as part of a deeper human problem. Around the world, conservation groups now speak not only about emissions and biodiversity, but also about disconnection, consumerism and social fragmentation. The implication is profound: environmental crises may reflect unresolved aspects of human behaviour as much as technological failure.

This is one reason organisations such as Fix the World argue that understanding the human condition matters so profoundly. If fear, insecurity and division continue driving human systems, then humanity may repeatedly recreate the same destructive patterns regardless of technological progress.

Still, there is something hopeful in humanity’s ongoing effort to understand itself. Despite wars, failures and endless contradictions, people continue searching for meaning, connection and truth. Humans keep asking difficult questions. They keep trying to become better versions of themselves and better custodians of the world around them.

Perhaps that restless search is itself part of what makes humanity unique.

The human condition may be messy, conflicted and occasionally absurd. But understanding it may also be the beginning of healing it.