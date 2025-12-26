The Word of God is key to Christianity -Bishop Mbeah -Baiden

Any person who professes to be a Christian but does not carry the word of God or does not have Christ in them is not worth a Christian, the Rt Rev Andrew Mbeah-Baiden, Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has said.

Similarly, he said that Ministers of the gospel must live exemplary and identifiable life like that of Jesus Christ to be able to perform their core mission of winning souls for the Lord.

Rt Rev Mbeah-Baiden made the assertion at the Induction of Very Rev Solomon T. Nortey into office as the Superintendent Minister of the Airport East Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana on Sunday at the Immanuel Methodist Society, Regimanuel Gray Estate in Accra.

He said life without Christ is what is termed ‘living dead’, without purpose or hope of salvation, full of danger and uncertainties and urged all Christians to share in the immaculate spirit of the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Presenting the Very Rev Solomon Nortey to the congregation for the induction, Dr Senyo Adzei, the Lay Chairman of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana said the induction was in accordance with and in fulfilment of the provisions of the Methodist Church’s constitution that Superintendent Minister be inducted into office as a matter of recognition.

The Very Rev Solomon Nortey, the newly inducted Superintended Minister, expressed his profound gratitude first and foremost to God Almighty, his wife, parents, family and all Bishops and Superintendent Ministers he had served under along the line.

He expressed gratitude to the Most Rev Prof. J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyedu, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana for his ‘fatherly mentorship and the confidence reposed’ in him.

The Superintendent Minister expressed his appreciation to all Societies he had served in his Ministerial journey including the Afienya Methodist Church, St. Paul Cathedral, Tema, Mount Zion Methodist Church, Sakumono, the Bethel Methodist Church, Takoradi and the Immanuel Methodist Church, Airport East, where he currently serves as the Superintendent Minister.

The Induction Service was led by the Very Rev John Kweku Ackom, the Secretary of Synod of the Northern Accra Diocese.

BY TIMES REPORTER