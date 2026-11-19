The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has questioned why improvements in Ghana’s key economic indicators are not translating into financial relief for ordinary Ghanaians.

He made the remarks during debate on the 2027 Budget in Parliament yesterday, where he argued that despite improvements in some major macroeconomic indicators, the sectors driving the economy and directly affecting people’s lives continue to experience a decline.

Dr Amoah, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, sought to demonstrate the gap between the reported economic gains and the financial situation of ordinary citizens.

To emphasise his point, he drew the attention of the Speaker to his empty pocket, saying, “Mr Speaker, look at my pocket. See my pocket. There’s no money.”

He repeated the statement, adding that he did not even have a wallet, as the Speaker urged him to conclude his contribution.

He maintained that the performance of the economy should be assessed not only through improvements in macroeconomic indicators but also by how those gains affect people’s livelihoods.

By: Jacob Aggrey