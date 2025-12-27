TOR resumes operations after years of inactivity.

The Terna Oil Refinery (TOR) Limited has announced the resumption of crude oil refining operations after several years of inactivity, marking a historic milestone in the revitalization of Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

This achievement follows the successful completion of major Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) works on the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), executed within three months from Ist August, 2025 to 30th October, 2025.

The maintenance works were undertaken in strict compliance with international engineering, safety, and operational standards.

Following the completion of the TAM, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) conducted comprehensive regulatory inspections and confinned TOR’s full compliance with all mandatory safety and operational requirements.

Consequently, the NPA granted clearance for the resumption of refining activities.

With the required regulatory clearance, refining operations begun on Friday 19 December 2025, with

all the line of petroleum products going to storage for the first time in several years.

As part of phased transition toward full operational capacity, and in advance of the refinery’s official recommissioning, TOR will continue operating over the coming months to stabilize systems, optimize performance, and ensure sustained operational reliability.

In addition, TOR has completed the installation of a new furnace, F-61, which will soon be commissioned and integrated into the CDU.

This critical upgrade will enable the refinery to restore its original nameplate capacity of 45,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd), up from the current operating level of 28,000 bpsd, with a clear strategic pathway to expand the capacity to 60,000 bpsd in the medium tenn, following the installation of a new Air-Cooler.

The Government o f Ghana will fonnally commission and tie-in the F-61 furnace at a later date. Details regarding the commissioning event, including timing and arrangements, will be duly communicated to stakeholders and the general public in due course.

TOR expresses its deep appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his continued support, vision, leadership, and steadfast dedication and commitment to the restoration of TOR as a critical pillar of Ghana’s energy infrastructure.

The refinery also extends profound appreciation to the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor (MP), whose dedication, technical oversight, and policy leadership have been instrumental in restoring TOR to operational life. His consistent support and hands-on engagement have ensured the effective alignment of technical execution with national energy priorities.

TOR further commends its Board of Directors, management, and entire workforce for their enthusiasm, resilience, professionalism, and unwavering sense ofpurpose throughout this revival journey. The staff of TOR remain committed to sustaining the refinery’s renewed operational momentum and achieving excellence across all aspects of refinery performance.

The Board and Management of TOR Ltd. extend sincere gratitude to the Government of Ghana, stakeholders, and the Ghanaian public for their continued confidence and support throughout this revival journey.

FROM MANAGEMENT