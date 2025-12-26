Veterans’ Administration, Ghana donates X’Mas hampers to sick veterans at 37 Military Hospital

Leadership of the Veterans’ Administration, Ghana (VAG), on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, paid a morale-boosting visit to ailing veterans on admission at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, extending goodwill and support to former soldiers during the festive season.

The delegation, led by the Executive Director of VAG, Brigadier General (Rtd) Seidu Adams, toured the hospital wards and interacted with 10 ex-servicemen currently receiving medical care.

As part of the visit, the team presented the veterans with Christmas hampers filled with assorted consumables, alongside envelopes containing undisclosed cash donations, aimed at easing their burden and lifting their spirits.

Addressing the media after the visit, Brigadier General Adams said the initiative formed part of VAG’s annual Christmas outreach programme to ensure that retired soldiers on admission were not forgotten during the season of celebration.

“Christmas Day is a very special day, and we have come to share the greetings and peace of the season with our veteran colleagues who are on admission, We have about 10 of our colleagues here, and they were very excited to receive Christmas hampers from us and a small envelope as well.”

“This will go a long way to boost their morale and also help them psychologically as they recover from their various illnesses,” he stated.

He noted that the gesture was intended not only as material support but also as emotional encouragement.

“We wish them well and hope to see them back on their feet in the coming year,” he added.

Brigadier General Adams explained that the Christmas hospital visits had become a tradition for the Veterans’ Administration, rooted in the values of compassion and solidarity that defined military service.

“Christmas is a period of sharing. Every year, we come to share with our colleagues who are on admission so they can also feel loved, happy and motivated to overcome their sicknesses,” he said.

He used the occasion to deliver a Christmas message to veterans, serving personnel and Ghanaians at large, emphasising love, sacrifice and gratitude.

The visit, he said underscored VAG’s continued commitment to the welfare of Ghanaian veterans, particularly those facing health challenges.

“This season is about love, sharing and sacrifice, whatever we have, we should be able to share with those who do not have. We must also remember that it is by the grace of God that we have come this far,” he said, urging citizens to reflect and strive to live better lives in the year ahead.

One of the beneficiaries, visibly moved by the gesture, expressed deep appreciation to the leadership of VAG.

“I am very, very grateful and honestly shocked because I was not expecting this at all, i never thought you would remember me on Christmas Day, and even more so because today is also my birthday. This means a lot to me, and I am truly thankful,” he added.

