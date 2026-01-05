Vice Pres urges students to be disciplined

THE Vice President of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged students to shun dishonesty and commit themselves to disciplined learning as future leaders of Ghana.

She made the call at the 2026 Pentecost Students and Associates (PENSA) Gospel and Power Conference, which brought together thousands of young Christians from across the country. The atmosphere at the event was both vibrant and reverent, with participants engaging in songs of praise and worship that reflected the unity and diversity of the youth of the Church of Pentecost, the organisers of the conference.

Addressing the gathering, Professor Opoku-Agyemang encouraged the students to see themselves as agents of positive change in society and to pursue ambition guided by strong values. She stressed that habits formed in school often shape future professional conduct and warned against academic dishonesty, describing it as an early sign of deeper problems.

She noted that university education goes beyond the acquisition of knowledge and must also focus on character building. According to her, academic life is filled with moments of exhaustion, confusion and self-doubt, but these challenges should be seen as part of the training that prepares students for excellence, not as setbacks.

The Vice President cautioned that shortcuts taken in school can easily carry over into working life. She explained that a system reveals its values not only by what it promotes but also by what it tolerates, adding that dishonesty in academics should never be treated as a minor issue.

She also encouraged students to recognise leadership opportunities in their everyday campus activities. “How students handle group work, manage responsibilities and treat others, especially the vulnerable,” she said, were all early signs of leadership. She advised those entrusted with roles such as managing dues or coordinating activities to always prioritise fairness and inclusion.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the importance of using education, whether intellectual, moral or spiritual, to uplift others. She urged students to be mindful of the less privileged, persons with disabilities and those facing abuse, reminding them that supporting others was a meaningful way of serving God and society.

Again, she addressed the issue of ambition, saying it was not dangerous on its own and encouraged students to turn ideas into businesses, research into practical solutions and skills into value, noting that true resilience is built through discipline and purposeful learning.

The Vice President shared common traits she has observed among successful leaders, including the willingness to learn from others, respect for time, openness to constructive challenge and an understanding that habits have long-term consequences.

Moreover, speaking directly to young women at the conference, Professor Opoku-Agyemang reminded them that their positions and opportunities are not accidental. She then urged them not to be discouraged by unfair standards or uneven expectations, stressing that leadership does not require sacrificing one’s beliefs or integrity for acceptance.

