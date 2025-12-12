Victor Osimhen eyes AFCON glory after Nigeria’s World Cup disappointment

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, led by Victor Osimhen, are looking to bounce back after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the second consecutive time. The quickest route to redemption, according to the star striker, is winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Since 1990, Nigeria had never failed twice in a row to reach the World Cup — until this year. After finishing as runners-up to South Africa in Group C, the Super Eagles earned a second chance as one of the best four second-placed teams. They demolished Gabon 4-1 in a playoff semifinal, with Osimhen scoring twice, only to lose to the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties.

Ivory Coast-born head coach Eric Chelle said, “Our players are suffering and we must find a cure. Instead of hurting, we must hurt our opponents.”

Osimhen, who plays in Turkey, added, “Nigerians keep telling us we are a golden generation. But we have now failed twice in succession to qualify for the World Cup. If we are that good, how come we keep failing? Now we have to return to Morocco and win the Cup of Nations. Our squad is packed with great Nigerians playing for some of the best clubs in Europe. The time has come to translate that greatness into trophies.”

Nigeria has been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda. As top seeds, the Super Eagles will play all their first-round matches in the northern city of Fes. Their December 27 clash against Tunisia is expected to decide the group leader.

-BBC

