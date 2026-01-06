Wa Municipal Hospital receives 5 new babies on Christmas, 7 on New Year Day

A total of five newborns were recorded on Christmas Day in 2025, the Wa Municipal Hospital has revealed.

The sex distribution showed a male-skewed ratio, with males constituting four of the births, while females accounted for two, reflecting a marginal variance in gender outcomes.

The New Year Day 2026 saw seven new babies, representing an increase of two newborns, representing a 40-per cent rise over the Christmas figures.

Of this total, female births formed the majority at four, while males accounted for three, indicating a reversal in the gender balance when compared with Christmas Day.

A midwifery officer at the Wa Municipal Hospital Labour Ward, Suleman Sahadatu, told The Ghanaian Times in an interview that New Year Day deliveries typically exceed those of Christmas Day.

She attributed the upward trend to increased population mobility, noting that many expectant mothers travelled home to celebrate the New Year, thereby raising the probability of deliveries during that period.

Ms Sahadatu further disclosed that average deliveries on routine days, particularly weekends, could range between eight and ten babies per day.

She explained that such figures represented the hospital’s baseline delivery capacity, indicating that the festive numbers, though notable, remained within expected statistical thresholds.

In a regional comparison, data from the Upper West Regional Hospital mirrored the Wa Municipal Hospital trend with slight variations.

On Christmas Day, the Upper West Regional Hospital recorded four deliveries, all of which were female, translating into a 100 per cent female birth rate for that day.

However, on New Year Day, the total number increased to five, comprising three males and two females, reflecting both growth in volume and diversification in gender distribution.

A Midwifery Officer at the Regional Hospital’s Labour Ward, Muslim Nasirat, in an interview with The Ghanaian Times, explained that deliveries on normal days could peak at ten or more, depending largely on referral inflows.

She emphasised that as a referral hospital, delivery volumes are highly elastic and influenced by cases transferred from district facilities.

In a safety review for the yuletide, road traffic data from the Upper West Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) showed zero recorded accidents during the festive period.

The absence of crashes marked a 100 percent incident-free festive period.

The Regional MTTD Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alhaji Iddi Ziblim, attributed the success to sustained community engagements implemented since he assumed office late last year.

While expressing optimism about maintaining the strategy in 2026, he lamented logistical challenges, including ageing vehicles procured in 2012, which he described as an administrative constraint.

In a crime summary, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Rashid Abdulai, reported zero crime incidents on Christmas Day.

However, a single motorbike theft was recorded on New Year Day at Nandom, with the suspect later apprehended at Yaga and subsequently remanded in custody awaiting trial.

FROM NZIRU ALHASSAN, WA

