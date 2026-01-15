WADA formally warns Côte d’Ivoire

On Monday, upon the expiry of the ‘watchlist’ period, the World Anti-Doping Agency sent a notice of non-compliance to the National Anti-Doping Organisation of the African country for failing to remedy the non-conformities identified in due time and form.

Following WADA’s Executive Committee meeting on 11 September 2025, the agency endorsed the committee’s decision to support the independent Compliance Review Committee’s recommendation to add Côte d’Ivoire’s National Anti-Doping Organisation to the compliance ‘watchlist’. This was due to its failure to address the shortcomings identified through the Code Compliance Questionnaire.

When WADA adds an organisation to this list, it is effectively issuing an official warning for not fully complying with the World Anti-Doping Code, while also granting a final deadline to rectify the issues before the organisation is declared non-compliant. Being placed on the ‘watchlist’ means that, after an evaluation revealing deficiencies, the organisation is formally notified and WADA grants it a limited additional period to demonstrate that the identified shortcomings have been remedied.

During the period, there are no immediate sanctions or suspensions. However, if the deficiencies are not corrected, WADA may issue a formal notice of non-compliance. This could result in the loss of the right to host international competitions, restrictions on participation in events and enhanced supervision, or even withdrawal of recognition. This is precisely what happened to Côte d’Ivoire’s NADO. The Executive Committee granted the organisation an additional four months to implement its corrective action plan; however, according to WADA, this did not materialise.

In accordance with Article 9.2.3 of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories, Côte d’Ivoire’s NADO now has 21 days from receipt of the formal notice to either challenge WADA’s allegation of non-compliance and the proposed consequences and conditions for reinstatement or accept the allegation. The decision (including the consequences) will enter into force on 3 February, unless it is challenged by midnight on 2 February (Eastern Standard Time).

The purpose of this communication is to allow sufficient time for signatories to prepare for the consequences coming into effect on 3 February. In the meantime, these consequences do not apply, and WADA will update signatories on or around 2 February as required.

There are three types of non-conformity: minor, significant and critical. Minor non-conformities are usually related to a lack of formal documentation or delays in submitting reports. Significant non-conformities refer to insufficient or poorly planned testing programmes, a lack of operational independence of the NADO, or shortcomings in the disciplinary or sanctions system. This type of non-conformity may lead to inclusion on the watchlist.

Critical non-conformities relate to failing to adopt the Code into legislation or regulations. Examples include a lack of legal authority to conduct testing, serious governmental interference, or a refusal to cooperate with WADA. The latter cases may result in a direct declaration of non-compliance.-insidethegames

