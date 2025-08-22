We are engaging FIFA to resolve outstanding financial issues – Hearts of Oak tells supporters

Accra Hearts of Oak has assured its fans that the club is taking urgent steps to address financial issues that led to a registration ban from FIFA.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 22, 2025, the club confirmed that FIFA had placed the ban due to outstanding financial obligations connected to the Renne Hiddink case.

The management explained that it was already engaging both the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and FIFA to find a swift and responsible solution.

The club further clarified that the ban would not affect its current squad since all player registrations had been completed before the sanction took effect.

“We appeal to our Phobian family to remain calm and united. The leadership is committed to transparency, accountability, and the long-term stability of Hearts of Oak” the statement said.

Hearts of Oak expressed gratitude to supporters for their loyalty and called on them to continue believing in the club’s vision and resilience during this challenging period.

By: Jacob Aggrey