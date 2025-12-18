Weija Water treatment plant shuts down Friday , December 19, 2025 for scheduled maintenance works

The Weija Water Treatment Plant will be shut down on Friday, 19th December 2025,

from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to facilitate critical maintenance works.

This scheduled exercise forms part of the Ghana Water Company (GWCL’s ) ongoing commitment to ensuring the delivery of

safe, reliable, and sustainable water supply to our customers, especially during the Christmas

festivities.

A press statement issued by the Communications Department copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra said production and distribution of water will resume immediately upon completion

of the maintenance works.

The temporary shutdown , it said would affect water supply to Accra Central,

Dansoman, Mallam, Weija, Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Korle Bu, Mamprobi,

Chorkor, Abeka La Paz, Tesano, Kokomlemle, Alajo, Nima, Maamobi, Dzorwulu, Abelemkpe and adjoining communities.

“Management assures all stakeholders that adequate resources and logistics have been

mobilised for the maintenance works, and our technical teams will work assiduously to ensure

completion within the stipulated timeframe, “ the statement said.

It advised customers to store sufficient

water ahead of the shutdown period to minimise inconvenience.

“This maintenance exercise is crucial for sustaining the integrity of our water infrastructure and

improving service delivery. We have deployed all necessary resources and will work diligently

to complete the task on schedule,” said Mr Adam Mutawakilu, Managing Director of GWL.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation and

understanding as we strive to improve service delivery.

BY TIMES REPORTER