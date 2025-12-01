We’re not disappointed in President Mahama – Abbosey Okai Spare Part Dealers Association.

The Abbosey Okai Spare Part Dealers Association has stated that it is not disappointed in President John Dramani Mahama for not scrapping import tax in the 2026 budget.

According to the Association, the tax interventions in the 2026 budget by the President rather will help boost their businesses.

It stated that the removal of COVID-19 taxes, the abolishment of the decoupling of the NHIL and GETFund levies, and the increase in the VAT threshold to Ghc750,000 have created the conditions for a more uniform VAT regime in the spare parts market, which will collectively ease the operational burden on spare parts traders.

‎

A statement issued by the association, signed by the Chairman, Mr Henry Okyere, said the Association was not angry with the President, John Dramani Mahama, for not scraping the import duties tax as being peddled in a cross section of the media.

It said the attention of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association had been drawn to a statement made on the floor of Parliament on the 25th November by the minority, suggesting that members of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association were “disappointed” in President John Dramani Mahama for not abolishing import taxes on spare parts in the 2026 Budget.

‎

“‎The Association wishes to state categorically that this assertion is inaccurate and misleading,” the statement said.

‎

It said indeed, it was true that import duties on spare parts had not yet been abolished, but the Association was not worried.

“The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association is not disappointed in President Mahama. On the contrary, recent economic measures by the government have provided significant relief to our members,” the Association.

‎

The statement Association remained engaged with the government to explore further means to make spare parts available and affordable to the general transport sector.

‎

”We encourage the public and all stakeholders to disregard any statements that misrepresent the position of the Association,” the Association stated.

BY TIMES REPORTER



‎

‎

‎