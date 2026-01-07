West Ham to terminate Wilson’s contract

West Ham are close to an agreement with striker Callum Wilson to terminate his contract at the club.

Wilson joined West Ham on a free transfer in the summer and has scored four goals in 18 appearances.

But the Englishman’s first-team opportunities are set to become limited following the arrival of forwards Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos this month.

The 33-year-old wants to continue playing regular first-team football and is not keen on accepting a peripheral role.

And the expectation is that Wilson will leave the Hammers, with sources confirming that talks to release him from the remaining six months of his contract are now being finalised.

Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed the talks on Monday, saying: “Me and Callum we had a lot of conversations, just 10 minutes ago we were speaking about that situation.

“Two strikers have joined, correct. I personally decided these strikers have joined. Callum is a very experienced man, he’s been in the game for so much time, he knows that his position has changed.

“We were honest with each other. Yes, your position has changed, but you are still a player for the club and we still maybe need him and he should help us because he joined us.”

—BBC

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q