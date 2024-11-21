WHY GHANAIANS MUST VOTE TO RETAIN THE NPP IN POWER COME DECEMBER 7TH, 2024.

Ghana stands at a crossroads, and the direction it takes will significantly determine its trajectory for decades to come. The New Patriotic Party (NPP), with its track record of transformative initiatives, has consistently been the architect of Ghana’s most impactful developmental projects. From major infrastructure advancements to economic stabilization programs, the NPP has demonstrated a vision for progress unmatched by its political rivals. It is imperative, therefore, that the NPP sees Ghana’s development through to completion before considering handing over power to any government that risks derailing the nation’s hard-won progress.

The NPP’s Legacy of Major Development

Since the inception of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stood out as a political force with a clear vision for growth and modernization. Under the leadership of President John Agyekum Kufuor, Ghana experienced its first significant economic transformation. This era was marked by the discovery of oil, the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), free maternal healthcare for pregnant women, extensive infrastructural development in roads, schools, and hospitals, and the establishment of the Capitation Grant to enhance access to education. These initiatives laid a solid foundation for economic and social stability.

However, following the NPP’s loss in the 2008 elections, Ghana faced severe economic challenges that brought progress to a halt. The energy sector was plunged into crisis, leading to the infamous power outages known as “dumsor.” Pro-poor initiatives, including teachers’ and nurses’ allowances, were abolished, and a freeze was imposed on public sector job creation. This climate of economic hardship drove unemployed graduates to form the Unemployed Graduate Association, reflecting the desperation of the times. Key development projects initiated under President Kufuor were abandoned, and life for many Ghanaians became increasingly difficult.

When Ghanaians got tired and brought in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration in 2016, the NPP continued Kufuor’s legacy with groundbreaking initiatives like the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, the One District One Factory (1D1F) program, and massive road and railway infrastructure development. These projects have not only transformed lives but also positioned Ghana as an emerging leader in Africa.

In contrast, successive governments led by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have often presided over stagnation, corruption scandals, and economic mismanagement. It is not merely partisan rhetoric, but an observation borne out by history: the NPP builds while the NDC dismantles.

Risks of Mediocrity

The argument for the NPP to finish Ghana’s development is rooted in the risk of handing over an unfinished legacy to a government without the vision or competence to sustain it. Mediocre leadership often leads to policy reversals, abandoned projects, and financial mismanagement. For instance, numerous projects initiated by the NPP under Kufuor’s administration were either neglected or poorly executed during the subsequent NDC administration, including the affordable housing projects that remained incomplete for years.

When visionary policies like Free SHS or 1D1F are at stake, the danger of entrusting them to a mediocre government cannot be overstated. The abandonment or mismanagement of such initiatives would set Ghana back, undoing years of progress and depriving future generations of the benefits they deserve.

Completing the Vision: The NPP’s Responsibility

The NPP’s approach to governance is not merely about winning elections but about laying the structural and institutional groundwork for long-term prosperity. From digitizing public services through initiatives like the Ghana Card to building robust healthcare systems through projects like Agenda 111, the NPP has consistently focused on creating systems that endure.

However, these projects require continuity, political will, and expertise to be fully realized. Allowing the baton to be passed prematurely to an administration lacking in these qualities would jeopardize the vision. Development is not just about initiating projects; it is about seeing them through to fruition. The NPP owes it to Ghanaians to consolidate these gains before stepping aside.

The Stakes for Ghana’s Future

Ghana cannot afford a reversal of progress. The nation’s youth, entrepreneurs, and ordinary citizens deserve the fruits of sustainable development. Mediocre leadership risks squandering opportunities that could make Ghana a beacon of hope in Africa. It is not enough to have dreams; Ghana needs leaders who can transform dreams into reality—and history has shown that the NPP is that leader.

Conclusion

The New Patriotic Party has been the backbone of Ghana’s progress, initiating and completing transformative projects that shape the nation’s future. To entrust Ghana’s development to any government lacking the vision, discipline, and competence of the NPP would be to gamble with the country’s future. The NPP must complete its development agenda to secure a prosperous and resilient Ghana before passing the mantle. Anything less would betray the trust of Ghanaians and undermine the foundation of a thriving nation.

Daniel Kofi Bekoe

Communication and Media Expert

Sitting Somewhere in Kumasi!

