The biologist Edward O. Wilson summed up the dilemma: “we have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions, and godlike technology.” A specialist in ants, he had observed that these insects coordinate complex societies because their instincts, their organisation and their capacities evolved together. Man broke that balance. Our tools have advanced exponentially. Our institutions have not — they still inherit forms designed to administer, not to decide.

Africa experiences this directly. Its administrations remain absorbed by fundamental tasks of survival while exponential technologies are deployed elsewhere. At the centre of this collision stands youth: a generation that can no longer wait.

Ubuntu — “I am because we are” — tells us why we must care for one another. It does not tell us how to eradicate a disease through biotechnology, design an electricity network, or bring millions of young people into high-value industries. Faced with this urgency, what can philosophy do? It gives orientation. It does not give architecture.

Senghor gave this ethic its universal reach: the civilisation of the universal. No civilisation is built by refusing the others; it is built by composing them. But no society can contribute to that meeting place if its institutions remain paralysed by nepotism. Without meritocracy, Ubuntu remains an inner promise. It can degrade into a clan. With merit, it can become an architecture of government. The difference is the one that separates a soul from a regime.

Wilson left a door open: cultural evolution moves faster than genetic evolution. A social architecture can be reprogrammed in a single generation. A century ago, Pixley ka Isaka Seme, at 26, had already formulated this at Columbia in “The Regeneration of Africa”: Africa will regenerate neither through nostalgia nor through imitation, but through a model that joins indigenous humanism with modern rigour.

It is this condition that founds the case for the seventh region of the African Union. The Union is organised into five geographic regions, plus a sixth for the diaspora. Its majority — youth — remains unrepresented. Existing instruments have not been enough to create a place where merit genuinely conditions access to the power of decision. The seventh region is not one more seat. It is the first place where this condition can be made obligatory: right of initiative, a place in decision, own resources, access based on merit, public evaluation.

In June, for the 50th anniversary of the Soweto youth massacre, more than a thousand young people gathered in South Africa. In August, in Bujumbura, the work continued with the African Peer Review Mechanism. These moments also showed the stubborn pattern: young people are invited to speak, then the doors of decision close. Speech is celebrated. Power is withheld. Spaces of consultation are multiplied. Places of decision are not.

The seventh region will not succeed by becoming a simple duplicate of the sixth. It will be judged on the first decision it takes without asking permission, and on the name of the person who, without a network, had the right to take it.

Ubuntu says why. Meritocracy is the how. The rest is a seat.

By Abdou Samb