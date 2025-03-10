WiM Africa, Global Media Alliance to host first Real Talk Debate

Women in Marketing Africa (WiM Africa), in partnership with Global Media Alliance are set to host the first Real Talk Debate event for 2025 in Accra.

Titled: ‘Is AI a Threat or Opportunity for Africa’s Cre­ative Sector?’ and scheduled for March 13, the event will gather senior marketing, advertising, communications and creative professionals alongside indus­try trailblasers to engage in a dynamic discussion on the trans­formative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across Africa’s marketing and creative indus­tries.

“I am thrilled to host this debate in Accra. This event is a unique platform to chal­lenge conventional thinking and explore the dual impact of AI – both its tremendous oppor­tunities and the challenges it poses. I’m incredibly grateful to our partners (The Unstereotype Alliance, Kantar, International Advertising Association (IAA) Africa and Global Media Alli­ance) and supporters for help­ing us bring this vision to life,” Andrea Djan-Krofa, Women in Marketing Africa Founder, said.

The Real Talk Series, which began in early 2022 as a space for candid conversations about the lived experiences of women in marketing, advertising, and busi­ness, has evolved into a dynamic debate series.

The series now features expert panels, live polls, and in­teractive audience engagement.

This event will showcase insightful speakers such as Rashida Musa, Founder of AI integration specialist firm rAIma.oi, Daniella Esi Darling­ton (Alleina.co), AI governance and data protection expert, Sylvia Appiah of Information Governance Systems (IGS) and Mariam Kaleem Agyeman-Bua­hin, brand, marketing, and fintech thought leader

Key questions to be tackled at the event include how can AI drive efficiency and innova­tion while preserving authentic storytelling? What strategies can ensure equitable access to AI tools, particularly for under-resourced agencies and emerging talent? And how can we maintain the human touch in creative processes as automa­tion increases?

BY TIMES REPORTER