Youth abandon agriculture for galamsey in Bono Region – Regional Best Farmer warns

The 2025 Bono Regional Best Farmer, Mr Daniel Takyi, has observed that agriculture in the Bono Region was increasingly losing its youthful labour force to illegal mining (galamsey), which many young people consider more financially attractive than farming.

The galamsey menace, which is rampant in areas such as Wenchi, Banda, and Dormaa enclaves, he explained was posing a serious threat to farming activities, especially for commercial and large-scale farmers who rely heavily on hired labour.

According to him, the situation has made it extremely difficult for farmers to secure labourers during critical periods such as planting and harvesting, indicating that “many young people abandon farming-related jobs for galamsey because of the immediate monetary gains associated with the illegal activity.”

“Most of the young ones prefer galamsey because they see it as more rewarding than farm labour. This is affecting us badly during the seasons when we need hands most. Sometimes I have to fall on the Prison Service to harvest my farm produce,” he told journalists.

Mr Takyi, who owns over 300 acres of maize, cashew, cocoa and other crops in the Wenchi area, cited Banda Ahenkro as one of the communities where galamsey has become widespread and is undermining agricultural productivity.

He called for pragmatic measures to address the menace, stressing that it threatens farming and the livelihoods of thousands who depend on agriculture in the region and beyond.

Beyond galamsey, the 2025 Regional Best Farmer also mentioned climate change as a major challenge confronting farmers.

He revealed that he lost all 60 acres of maize during the 2025 major season due to the erratic rainfall patterns experienced in the region.

He underscored the need for enhanced farmer education on climate change and climate-smart agricultural practices to help farmers adapt effectively.

“We need to equip all award winners with scientific knowledge in modern approaches to farming due to the changing times we find ourselves,” he stated.

Despite the challenges, Mr Takyi encouraged the public, especially the youth—to consider farming as a rewarding venture, noting that it remains one of the few businesses with relatively lower risks compared to other enterprises.

The 2025 Farmers’ Day celebration for the Bono Region was held at Amasu in the Dormaa Central Municipality, where a total of 28 farmers drawn from district, municipal, and regional levels were honoured for their contributions to agriculture.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, AMASU