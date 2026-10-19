Youth must be part of decision-making today – Hopeson Adorye tells young diplomats

The Global Board Chairman of the International Youth Network, Hopeson Adorye, has charged young diplomats to become bridge-builders and ambassadors of peace in their communities.

He made the call at the Diplomacy Training Programme Graduation Ceremony in Accra on Friday, October 17, 2026, held under the theme “Empowering Young Diplomats for Peace, Leadership and Inclusive Decision-Making.”

Congratulating the graduates, Mr. Adorye said the ceremony was not just about certificates but about “knowledge acquired, capacity developed, leadership strengthened, and a commitment renewed to serving humanity.”

He told the graduates they were leaving not simply as trained diplomats, but as potential ambassadors of peace, dialogue, tolerance and responsible leadership.

Highlighting UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security, adopted in December 2015, he explained that the resolution recognizes young people as active partners in preventing conflict and building sustainable peace, not just beneficiaries.

The resolution, he noted, rests on five pillars: Participation, Protection, Prevention, Partnerships, and Disengagement and Reintegration.

“Participation means young people must have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their lives. Young people should not be invited to meetings merely to fill seats. The youth must not only be the future of decision-making; they must be part of decision-making today,” he stressed.

Mr.Adorye defined diplomacy as the art of listening, negotiating, building trust and finding common ground, saying the greatest victory is preventing a disagreement from becoming a conflict.

He urged the graduates to reject violence and promote understanding across political, religious and ethnic divides.

“When others promote division, promote dialogue. When others encourage hatred, demonstrate tolerance. When others seek revenge, advocate reconciliation,” he said.

He challenged them to take the principles of Resolution 2250 into schools, universities, workplaces and local assemblies, and to advocate for youth representation.

He reminded the gathering that there can be no sustainable peace if young voices are excluded from decisions that shape their future.

He tasked the graduates with three responsibilities: to be responsible voices for peace, advocates for meaningful youth participation, and agents of practical change in their homes and communities.

“The true measure of this training will not be the certificates you hold; it will be the difference you make,” he added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme