Zaato rates Mahama administration 60 percent on economy, urges caution in early praise

A Senior Lecturer and political analyst at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has given President John Dramani Mahama’s administration a 60 percent score for its economic performance, while cautioning against excessive praise in the first year of governance.

Speaking in an analysis of the economy, Dr Zaato explained that although current economic indicators show improvement, such performance is not unusual in the first year of a new administration.

He described the score as a high 60, noting that key indicators such as fuel prices and inflation have improved.

He acknowledged that the economic figures being highlighted by government officials are positive and visible, stressing that he would not deny the progress being recorded.

However, he urged the public to view the gains within a historical context.

According to him, every finance minister in Ghana since the year 2000 has recorded strong performance in their first year in office.

He referenced former finance ministers, including Yaw Osafo Maafo, Kwadwo Baah Wiredu, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and Ken Ofori Atta, noting that they all enjoyed praise during their early years.

Dr Zaato recalled how Ken Ofori Atta received widespread admiration after his first budget presentation, with some commentators describing it as impressive and intellectually sound.

He explained that such early optimism is a pattern that has repeated itself over the years.

He warned that early success does not always reflect long-term strength, pointing out that by the third or fourth year, the real performance of finance ministers usually becomes clear.

He advised Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson to ignore praise from what he described as bootlickers and sycophants.

Dr Zaato stressed that economic gains in the first and second years are often not new or extraordinary, as similar trends have occurred under previous administrations.

He cited past examples where strong beginnings later gave way to public dissatisfaction and calls for change.

He added that sustaining economic gains over time is the real challenge, not achieving short-term improvements.

He noted that even the President has recently acknowledged the need to protect early gains and avoid economic decline in later years.

Dr Zaato concluded that while the current economic performance deserves recognition, it should be assessed with patience and caution, as history has shown that long-term results matter more than early success.

By: Jacob Aggrey