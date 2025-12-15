ZEN Wins Best Mining Supplier at 11th GMIA Awards

ZEN Petroleum Limited has been adjudged the Best Performer in Mine Supplies and Support Services at the 11th Ghana Mining Industry Awards, held on Friday in Accra.

This reaffirming the company’s leadership role in Ghana’s mining supply chain and its growing footprint in the downstream petroleum sector.

The award, presented by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, recognises suppliers that demonstrate outstanding reliability, safety standards and operational excellence in servicing large-scale mining operations.

For ZEN Petroleum, the honour further cements a remarkable record of consistency, having secured five wins and three first runner-up positions since the category was introduced 11 years ago.

Within the mining industry, ZEN has established a strong reputation for the dependable supply of high-quality fuel and lubricants to remote and technically demanding sites across the country.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, the Managing Director of ZEN Petroleum, Mr William Tewiah, said the recognition reflected the discipline and commitment embedded in the company’s operations.

He noted that supplying the mining sector required precision, consistency and uncompromising standards, adding that ZEN had deliberately invested in systems that ensured reliability at all times.

“Safety remains a defining pillar of the company’s operations. ZEN has recorded more than seven million accident-free hours in its mining activities and, earlier in the year, received the Corporate Excellence Award at the maiden National Safety Awards organised by the Ghana National Fire Service in collaboration with TD-TIMAWT,” the Managing Director stated.

Mr Tewiah said the company has integrated supply chain, which covers procurement, storage, transportation and on-site support, has been a key driver of its sustained performance.

A distinctive feature of the company’s operations, he said was its women-led transport unit, operated entirely by female drivers.

The model, the Manager stated has gained industry attention not only for its strong safety outcomes but also for promoting gender inclusion in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

Beyond mining, he noted ZEN Petroleum was steadily expanding its presence in the country’s competitive retail fuel market.

“The company currently operates 63 retail stations nationwide and has set a target to increase the number to 80 by the end of 2026. Management says the same discipline applied in servicing mining clients is being extended to retail operations, with emphasis on fuel quality, accurate measurement and transparent pricing,” Mr Tewiah underscored.

The Commercial Manager, Ms Mercy Belbah Smith, said the company’s retail growth strategy was a natural progression from the standards developed in its mining business, stressing that consumers deserved the same level of reliability and assurance.

Founded in 2010, ZEN Petroleum Limited is the flagship company of the wholly Ghanaian-owned ZEN Group and a major player in the downstream oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the group provides end-to-end fuel importation, storage, distribution and logistics services nationwide.

