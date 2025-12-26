10-member LOC for CAA Seniors Championships inaugurated

Mr Adams (third right) with some members of the committee

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, has inaugurated a 10-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the hosting of the 24th Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Senior Championships.

The event has been scheduled for the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on May 10–17, 2026.

Mr Farihan Alhassan, Managing Director of GCB Bank was named as the chairman.

The oher members are Mr. Bawah Fuseini (President, Ghana Athletics), Madam Veronica Commey (Deputy Director General, National Sports Authority), Mr. Nathan Kwabena Anokye-Adisi (CEO, EIB Network Ltd), Nii Okyne Adjei (CEO, Thermenergy Services Limited), and Madam Wilhelmina Asamoah (Chief Director, MoSR).

The rest are Madam Betty Krosbi Mensah (Coordinator, National Recreation, MoSR), Col. Tetteh (National Security), Mr. Godwin Arko Guun, and Falilatou Tchanile-Salifou (International Representative).

The committee was tasked with the responsibility of planning for the participation that could attract close to a thousand athletes and also for the joint council meeting of World Athletics (WA) and the CAA, which will take place alongside the Championships.

Swearing in the members of the committee, Mr Kofi Adams charged them to use the opportunity to sell Ghana to the athletics world and make participating countries leave Ghana with memories of wanting to come back to Ghana again.

According to him, the attention of the world would be on Ghana as the President of WA, Mr Lord Coe, was expected to be in attendance.

Mr Adams said the Ministry would support the committee, just as they were assured of technical assistance from WA and Ghana Athletics.

“This is a big platform, and I believe you will do a great job to enhance Ghana’s reputation of Ghana as the choice of country for sports.”

On his part, Mr. Fuseini, on behalf of the LOC and its chairman, thanked the Minister and his outfit for the support and trust reposed in the Committee, pledging to diligently deliver a world-class .

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY