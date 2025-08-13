Police confirm arrest of four people over illegal weapons and threats

The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with other security agencies, has arrested Mr. Daniel Adomako, known on social media as Sir Obama Pokuase.

His arrest is part of ongoing intelligence-led operations to dismantle networks involved in the illegal possession and public display of sophisticated weapons.

He is being investigated over images and videos shared on social media showing people brandishing illegally acquired firearms.

In addition, Prince Ofori, Yayra Abiwu, and Emmanuel Kwakye are in the custody of the Police assisting ongoing investigations into cases of threat of death and publication of false news following the recent helicopter crash.

The Police say these operations, which have been running for weeks, have led to the seizure of a large number of illegal arms and ammunition.

They have assured the public of their commitment to ensuring safety and urged citizens to provide credible information to aid their work.

By: Jacob Aggrey