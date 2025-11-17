The 1Win Ghana website and mobile app offer both sports betting — before and during events — and casino games: slots, tables, live dealers and more. In fact, it is not just a betting or casino platform, but a hybrid platform where you can switch between the excitement of games and the analysis of sports markets.

1Win’s Positioning in Ghana

The platform is aimed at players from Ghana, supports payments in the local currency (GHS) and connections via mobile wallets. Registration takes place under an international licence from Curacao, so it is important to take into account local restrictions on gambling if they apply at the legislative level.

The platform is divided into several main areas: sports betting, live events, casino, live casino and a separate section with crash games. It is an ecosystem where participants can build their own strategy: bet on sports, switch to slots, follow matches and participate in bonus programmes.

The main feature of 1Win is its focus on variety. Here, you can put together a sports express from matches in the English Premier League and the local Ghanaian league, and a minute later launch a slot or a game with a live dealer. Switching between formats is quick, the menu is logically divided, and the main information (balance, coupons, active bonuses) is prominently displayed.

Sports Betting: Markets, Tools, Live Mode

Football predictably takes centre stage at 1Win: from international tournaments to national championships in African countries. Tennis, basketball, volleyball, hockey, cricket and American sports are also popular. In addition, there are e-sports matches — FIFA, CS:GO, Dota 2.

For football, there are not only match results, but also breakdowns by corners, cards, individual totals and exact scores. In some matches, the number of available markets exceeds a hundred. In less popular disciplines, the choice is smaller, but the standards — winner, total, handicap — remain.

Live mode is one of the strong segments. Odds are updated in real time, and bets are fixed with a delay of a few seconds. Brief statistics are available within events: ball possession, dangerous attacks, shots on goal. In some matches, a graphical match centre is visible.

Additionally, there is a quick bet function, where the coupon is filled out with one touch, without confirmation. This is convenient when the situation changes dramatically — a goal, a sending off, a time-out. Coupon options:

Single — a bet on one event.

Express — a combination of several outcomes; the odds are multiplied.

System — combinations of accumulators that allow you to keep part of your winnings if one outcome is incorrect.

Casino: Slots, Live Games and Crash Mechanics

The casino section includes hundreds of slots — from classic three-reel fruit machines to modern 3D video slots and Megaways with a dynamic number of lines. Many machines have re-spin features, multipliers, risk games and bonus levels.

There are also machines with progressive jackpots — the prize amount increases with each bet placed by players. The final jackpot can reach significant amounts and is won randomly or when certain combinations are achieved.

Live casinos offer roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and game shows (Dream Catcher, Monopoly Live, Crazy Time). Unlike video slots, these games are broadcast from studios with real dealers. Players see the deal live and can place bets and chat with the host via chat. These tables have different limits, from minimum bets for beginners to VIP versions with high amounts. The atmosphere is as close as possible to a land-based casino.

The game Aviator deserves special attention — it is a typical crash mechanic. The plane takes off, and the multiplier grows from 1.01 and above. The participant decides when to collect the bet. If the plane flies away before pressing cash out, the bet is lost. Here, it is not only chance, but also calculation, reaction speed, and strategy. Similar games can also be found on the platform: Double, Dice, Lucky Jet and others. Many games open in demo mode — bets are placed with virtual credits.

Bonuses and Ongoing Promotions

The 1Win welcome bonus for new players consists of four consecutive offers, each of which increases the deposit by a certain percentage: the first deposit gives +100% with a minimum amount of 25 GHS and a maximum of 5,000 GHS, the second — +120%, the third gives +130%, and the fourth gives +150% with no restrictions on the amount. To withdraw bonus funds, you must meet the x40 wagering requirements on slots from the “Bonus Wagering” category. The bonus is credited to the main account and can only be used if the balance is not lower than the minimum bet in the selected game.

Every week, participants receive a refund of up to 30% of their losses. The money is credited to the main account, not as a bonus.

If there are 5 or more events on the coupon, an additional percentage is added to the winnings. For example, for 5 events +7%, for 11 — up to 15%. The bonus helps to compensate for the risk associated with a long express bet.

The loyalty programme means that players receive internal coins for real bets in the casino. These can be exchanged for real money or used to participate in tournaments. The more active the game, the faster the level in the loyalty system grows.

Licence and Security

The platform operates under an international licence from Curacao. The site uses SSL encryption — when entering personal data or making transactions, information is transmitted through a secure channel. For additional security measures, verification is required: you need to upload a document confirming your identity.

To withdraw money, you need to confirm your identity, wait for verification and select a payment system. In most cases, the withdrawal goes through the same channel from which the deposit was made. Processing time depends on the amount and method — mobile wallets are usually processed faster than bank transfers. However, exceeding the set limits may lead to checks and delays. Successful gaming requires attention: read the bonus terms and conditions, control your bets, and don’t forget about the limits. Then 1Win becomes not just an entertainment site, but a platform where you can customise your experience to