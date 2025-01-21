2025 FIFA badges today

Twenty-two Referees will receive FIFA badges for the year 2025 today at the GFA Secretariat.

FIFA, in a recent statement, unveiled the official list of Gha­na referees approved to officiate international matches for the 2025 calendar year.

The list comprises 10 Centre Referees, 10 Assistant Referees, one Futsal Referee, one Beach Soccer Referee, and one Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

In all, 12 male Referees and Assistants will receive the badges while eight female Referees and Assistants have been named in the list sent by FIFA.

It is important to note that the FIFA badge remains the exclusive property of FIFA and it is for the year.

The GFA will entreat the select­ed referees to maintain high stan­dards in officiating, as the referees will represent Ghana on the global stage. –Ghanafa.org