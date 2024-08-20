30 perish in N/R road crashes Jan-June

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in the Northern Region has recorded a rise in road fatalities from January to June of this year.

It said 30 people lost their lives in road crashes during this period as compared to 27 in the same period last year, representing an increase of 30.43 per cent.

Despite this rise in fatalities, the data indicates a general reduc­tion in road crashes across to 43, down from 68 in the same period in 2023, reflecting a decrease of 36.75 per cent.

The Northern Regional Di­rector of the NRSA, Mr Bawa Ghamsah, shared these insights while addressing chiefs, youth groups, opinion leaders, women’s groups, and traders in Tatale as part of the authority’s sensitisa­tion programme.

The focus of the sensitisation was to educate the public about the proper use of Lot 1 and Lot 2 roads, which are under construc­tion between Tamale-Yendi and Zabzugu-Tatale.

Mr Ghamsah disclosed that Pedestrian knockdowns also decreased significantly, with seven incidents reported from January to June 2024 compared to 19 in 2023, representing a reduction of 63.25 per cent.

Additionally, the number of vehicles involved in crashes fell to 76 from 124, marking a decrease of 38.80 per cent.

The number of persons injured also declined slightly, from 97 in 2023 to 94 in 2024, a reduction of 3.09 per cent.

Despite these reductions in various categories of road crashes, Mr Ghamsah emphasised the con­tinued need for efforts to further reduce road incidents.

He announced that the NRSA would continue to implement educational pro­grammes aimed at rural com­munities in order to improve road safety awareness among drivers and motorcyclists.

Mr Ghamsah expressed concern about the rising indisci­pline among the youth on the roads and stressed the impor­tance of road safety education over strict enforcement.

He urged the public to avoid alcohol and other substances while driving.

A community chief in Tatale, Asumah Kweku, expressed gratitude for the educational efforts provided by the NRSA.

He noted that the communi­ty had gained a better under­standing of road signs and safety practices through the au­thority’s outreach programme.

