 CalBank PLC appoints new Board of Directors

Calbank PLC has an­nounced the appointment of new board members with Daniel Nii Kwei-Kumah Sackey as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective March 20, 2025.

This follows approval by the Bank of Ghana and endorse­ment by shareholders.

Mr Sackey would succeed Mr Joe Mensah, who had served as the Chairman of the Board since 2019.

According to a statement issued by the bank, the ap­pointment marked a significant milestone in the Bank’s strategic direction.

“His appointment, alongside other distinguished board mem­bers, reflects CalBank’s renewed commitment to driving sustain­able growth, profitability, and in­novation within Ghana’s banking sector,” the statement revealed.

Mr Daniel Sackey is a highly accomplished banking executive with over 30 years of experience in strategic leadership, financial performance, and corporate gov­ernance.

He has held key roles across multiple financial institutions, in­cluding Ecobank Ghana, Zimba­bwe, and Rwanda, driving digital transformation, operational excel­lence, and regulatory compliance.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr Sackey expressed his gratitude and optimism about the future of CalBank.

“It is an honour to lead CalBank’s Board at such a pivotal time. The Bank has demonstrated resilience and strategic focus in achieving remarkable financial recovery. Together with my fellow board members, we are commit­ted to steering the Bank towards sustained profitability and inno­vation, ensuring value for share­holders and stakeholders alike,” he assured.

Other new board members officially endorsed by shareholders were Mr Johnson Delali Oware, who was appointed as Executive Director and Deputy Managing Director, Mr Kwadwo Brantuo Mpeani, a Chartered Accountant and former Ernst & Young (EY) Partner, Yvonne Ofosu-Appiah, a highly respected investment pro­fessional and Gerrit Muller, also a seasoned investment professional.

Speaking on the reconstitution of the board, Managing Direc­tor of CalBank, Mr Carl Asem, expressed optimism about the Bank’s prospects under the new leadership.

He said, “The new appoint­ments will reinforce the Bank’s strategic position in the Ghanaian market, helping it to create more value for its customers, employees, shareholders, investors and local communities through sustainable business practices.”

The appointment of the new board members, he added, came at a time when CalBank has demonstrated remarkable financial resilience.

“The Bank’s audited results for 2024 highlight a remarkable recov­ery, with Profit Before Tax surging to GH¢414.2 million, signaling a significant turnaround from previous losses, among others,” he stated.

BY TIMES REPORTER