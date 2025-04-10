CalBank PLC appoints new Board of Directors
Calbank PLC has announced the appointment of new board members with Daniel Nii Kwei-Kumah Sackey as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective March 20, 2025.
This follows approval by the Bank of Ghana and endorsement by shareholders.
Mr Sackey would succeed Mr Joe Mensah, who had served as the Chairman of the Board since 2019.
According to a statement issued by the bank, the appointment marked a significant milestone in the Bank’s strategic direction.
“His appointment, alongside other distinguished board members, reflects CalBank’s renewed commitment to driving sustainable growth, profitability, and innovation within Ghana’s banking sector,” the statement revealed.
Mr Daniel Sackey is a highly accomplished banking executive with over 30 years of experience in strategic leadership, financial performance, and corporate governance.
He has held key roles across multiple financial institutions, including Ecobank Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda, driving digital transformation, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance.
Speaking on his appointment, Mr Sackey expressed his gratitude and optimism about the future of CalBank.
“It is an honour to lead CalBank’s Board at such a pivotal time. The Bank has demonstrated resilience and strategic focus in achieving remarkable financial recovery. Together with my fellow board members, we are committed to steering the Bank towards sustained profitability and innovation, ensuring value for shareholders and stakeholders alike,” he assured.
Other new board members officially endorsed by shareholders were Mr Johnson Delali Oware, who was appointed as Executive Director and Deputy Managing Director, Mr Kwadwo Brantuo Mpeani, a Chartered Accountant and former Ernst & Young (EY) Partner, Yvonne Ofosu-Appiah, a highly respected investment professional and Gerrit Muller, also a seasoned investment professional.
Speaking on the reconstitution of the board, Managing Director of CalBank, Mr Carl Asem, expressed optimism about the Bank’s prospects under the new leadership.
He said, “The new appointments will reinforce the Bank’s strategic position in the Ghanaian market, helping it to create more value for its customers, employees, shareholders, investors and local communities through sustainable business practices.”
The appointment of the new board members, he added, came at a time when CalBank has demonstrated remarkable financial resilience.
“The Bank’s audited results for 2024 highlight a remarkable recovery, with Profit Before Tax surging to GH¢414.2 million, signaling a significant turnaround from previous losses, among others,” he stated.
