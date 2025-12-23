3rd The Luckiest Seasonal Draw : Lucky ticket number wins GHC2.5 million cash prize

The third edition of the Luckiest seasonal draw, regulated by the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has concluded with ticket number “00029” identified as the overall Luckiest winner of the grand GHC 2.5 million cash prize.

The final draw held last Saturday also recognised other winners, including those who received electronic gadgets and cash prizes.

The draw attracted more than 850,000 entries on the platform, doubling the entries for 2024.

The Chief Executive Officer of Genius Loci, the owner of’ the Luckiest lottery, Mr Dennis Adutwum, stated that the third edition drew more participants than previous years, noting that the number of participants increased from 170,000 in its first edition in 2023 to a million in 2025.

He also mentioned that the company supported many Ghanaians and organisations, including providing 1, 000 white canes to the Ghana Blind Union(GBU) at the Accra Rehabilitation Centre, as part of its efforts to assist the disability community.

He affirmed that giving back to society is a core principle of his company’s philosophy, which motivated them to donate to the GBU, which aims to empower the visually impaired to move independently.

Mr Adutwum revealed that the Luckiest lottery intends to target the Nigerian market next year, with plans to gradually expand into nearly all African countries and expressed gratitude for the strong support and patronage from the public.

“This year was our brand positioning year, and we could not be more grateful for what we have achieved. The success of the event has prompted plans to expand the “Luckiest” concept to Nigeria and other African countries in the coming year. Next year is going to be bigger, better, and we are going to increase our CSR efforts,” Adutwum announced.

He congratulated the raffle winners and urged everyone to try their luck, emphasising that the platform’s primary goal is to help patrons become wealthy and improve their standard of living.

The Marketing Director of the NLA, Mr Kwabena Opoku Boakye, noted that the NLA’s Caritas Lottery Platform has supported various social responsibility programmes across Ghana, with the platform’s total funds increasing from GH ¢ 7. 6 million to GH ¢ 11. 6 million.

He stressed that the NLA aims to continue supporting such initiatives to positively impact lives nationwide. “Any activity without NLA approval is considered illegal,” he added.

BERNARD BENGHAN