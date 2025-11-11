25 arrested in joint operations by GOLDBOD, National Security

Twenty-five individuals, including foreign nationals, have been arrested by the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD) in collaboration with National Security for engaging in illegal gold trading, smuggling, and unlicensed assaying operations in Accra.

The arrests followed weeks of intelligence-led surveillance and coordinated enforcement actions aimed at protecting Ghana’s mineral resources and ensuring accountability in the gold value chain. Operations were conducted at Dome Pillar 2 and Achimota-Akweteman, leading to the seizure of gold bars, cash, and other valuables.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GOLDBOD, Mr. Richard Nunekpeku, announced this at a press conference held in Accra yesterday. He stated that the suspects were apprehended for engaging in illegal gold trading, smuggling, and unlicensed assaying operations in parts of Accra.

Mr. Nunekpeku emphasized that the joint operation by the GOLDBOD Task Force and National Security followed weeks of intelligence-led surveillance and enforcement actions designed to protect the country’s mineral wealth and ensure accountability in the gold value chain.

In the first operation, five suspects—four Indian nationals and a Ghanaian—were apprehended at Dome Pillar 2 for fabricating gold jewelry and trading in gold without authorization. They are Bhaskar Jashu, Manog Mal, Susajit Senti, Sardar Prennath, and Victoria Minkah.

The GOLDBOD intelligence team, supported by National Security operatives, raided their premises, “Mahalaxmi Ghana Limited,” and retrieved several exhibits, including 26 pieces of GRA moissante emerald stones, 19 rings suspected to be gold, six pieces of 10-karat yellowish metal, and a locked metallic safe. The safe contained GH¢22,670, numerous pieces of jewelry, and three bars later confirmed to be gold with a market value of GH¢453,032.73.

The four Indian nationals confessed to working for Bhaskar Jashu, the company’s owner, who was later arrested after voluntarily reporting to the GGB office.

In the second case, 20 individuals were arrested at Legend Precious Metals in Achimota-Akweteman for engaging in illegal assaying and smelting of gold. The team discovered eight concealed gold bars, US$112,500, and GH¢64,014 in cash, along with various trade documents, receipts, and assaying reports. Two of the suspects, Clement Agbaglo and Emmanuel McAddy, were also found in possession of firearms.

The suspects include Gabriel Sewornu, a Ghanaian and CEO of Legend Precious Metals; Lucia Al Yaziji, a Belarusian lawyer and former diplomat; Duncan Finlay Macinnes, a British investment banker; Erik Manuel Belloran, an American former serviceman; Demian Perrone, an Argentine national; Domenic Vasiljkovic and Panagiotis Jordanidis, both Swedish nationals; and Alex Ivanov, a Russian. Other Ghanaian suspects include Kwesi Opare, Gilbert Nordzro, Magdalene Etwude Yeboah, Charles Ohemeng, Francis Atta, Michael Narh, Steve Hanson, Haruna Adams, Jerry Nananu Gli, and Chris Atsitsogbe.

Preliminary findings revealed that Legend Precious Metals had no operating license from GOLDBOD, yet had been actively trading, smelting, and assaying gold, including cross-border dealings through Togo.

Moreover, the Deputy CEO reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to transparency and due process within Ghana’s gold industry, stressing that illegal mining and gold smuggling deprive the country of critical revenue and undermine the integrity of its reserves.

He urged stakeholders in the gold trade—including licensed buyers, exporters, and dealers—to comply with established procedures and verify the authenticity of companies through the Board’s official website, www.goldbod.gov.gh.

Mr. Nunekpeku concluded that the Board would continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure offenders face the full rigors of the law, emphasizing that GOLDBOD “remains resolute in its mission to safeguard Ghana’s gold wealth for the collective benefit of all citizens.”