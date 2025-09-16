Access Bank unveils ambassador for ‘A sandal more for a better tomorrow’ project

Access Bank (Gha­na) PLC has officially unveiled Annor James Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea, as the project ambassador for its flagship sustainability initiative, “A sandal more for a better tomorrow.”

The announcement, made at the Bank’s Head Office in Accra, marks the launch of the project’s third phase.

The initiative, which has already touched many lives across the country, continues to focus on improving the wellbeing of communities through the distri­bution of eco-friendly, comfort­able, durable sandals to children in need, ensuring access to safe and sustainable footwear.

Mr Tetteh, one of Ghana’s most influential social media personalities known for his advo­cacy, philanthropy, and commu­nity-driven projects, was a key influencer in the project’s second phase.

Speaking at the unveiling, Head, Corporate Communica­tions & Brands Management at Access Bank (Ghana) PLC, Edward Nelson-Addy expressed excitement about Nana Tea’s new role.

“We are delighted to welcome Nana Tea as the Ambassador for ‘A sandal more for a better to­morrow’. His passion for giving back and empowering the less privileged resonates deeply with our mission of building a more inclusive and sustainable future. Together, we will reach more communities and create lasting change,” he said.

He also shared his enthusiasm about joining as an ambassador, pledging to leverage his platforms and influence to inspire more Ghanaians to support the cause.

Launched in 2023, ‘A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow’ has so far achieved remarkable milestones, notable among them are 210 schools in all 16 Regions reached, over 21,000 sandals delivered to schoolchildren, and over 200 trees planted.

Additionally, over 70,000 schoolchildren have been educat­ed on the importance of waste recycling, environmental sustain­ability, and the benefits of tree planting.

This education empowers the next generation to become more environmentally conscious, ensuring that the principles of sustainability are passed down to future leaders who will continue to protect and nurture the envi­ronment.

The initiative has also impact­ed the local economy by creating over 500 jobs for shoemakers in the Ashanti Region.

This provides sustainable employment for local artisans and boosts the region’s economic growth.

Now in its third phase, the project continues to reinforce Access Bank’s dedication to sustainability, community devel­opment, and the wellbeing of children across Ghana.

