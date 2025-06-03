Accra to mark 10th Anniversary of June 3rd Disaster with Climate Summit and Citywide Clean-Up

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), in collaboration with youth-led environmental groups, will mark the 10th anniversary of the June 3 Twin Disaster with a citywide climate summit and sanitation campaign aimed at spotlighting the urgent need for climate action and urban resilience.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA on behalf of the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey.

According to the statement, the commemorative summit, scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Omanye Aba Hall of the AMA at 10:00 a.m. would be held under the theme: “June 3, A Stern Reminder of Climate Inaction,”

and reflect on the infrastructural, environmental, and governance failures that contributed to the 2015 tragedy while mobilising support for ongoing adaptation measures.

The AMA in the statement stated that the summit was being organised in partnership with Youth Climate Advocates under Phase II of the Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF), a programme aimed at empowering young people to contribute to climate solutions in their communities.

“Beyond remembrance, this year’s June 3rd anniversary presents a vital opportunity to recommit to concrete climate actions, the summit will be accompanied by targeted climate awareness campaigns in schools, stakeholder engagements, and a major citywide clean-up exercise led by YCAF micro-grantees,” the statement read.

The clean-up exercise, according to the AMA, would focus on desilting gutters and clearing plastic waste from markets and adjoining streets across Accra to enhance community participation in sanitation and deepen environmental consciousness at the grassroots level.

In line with its long-term climate adaptation strategy, the Assembly also outlined a series of ongoing interventions aimed at addressing the root causes of urban flooding and strengthening the city’s resilience to extreme weather.

The statement indicated that the Assembly had intensified routine maintenance of tertiary and secondary drains across the three sub-metropolitan areas: Okaikoi South, Ablekuma South, and Ashiedu Keteke.

Notable areas such as the Korle Woko Electoral Area and London Market have already seen significant interventions.

“The AMA has covered key flood-prone areas in Okaikoi and Ablekuma South, and work is ongoing in Ashiedu Keteke…This is helping reduce the likelihood of intermediate flooding during the rains,” the statement added.

The Assembly disclosed that it was working closely with the Hydrological Services Authority to dredge the Odaw Channel—Accra’s main storm water conduit—to ensure unimpeded water flow during rainfall.

Additionally, the statement noted that the Assembly was leveraging the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project to undertake large-scale desilting of critical drainage basins.

These operations, the statement noted was intended to boost the hydraulic performance of the city’s drains and avert water stagnation and overflows during downpours.

“As part of the broader flood mitigation framework, plans are also underway to collaborate with the Urban Roads Department to expand key drainage systems from 0.6 meters to 0.9 metres to accommodate growing volumes of runoff due to rapid urbanisation,” the statement stated.

The statement urged residents, stakeholders, and community leaders to actively participate in the summit and related activities to build a cleaner, safer, and climate-resilient Accra.

“We must all take collective responsibility for the safety and future of our city,” the statement concluded.