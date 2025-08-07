Acting Chief Justice, Judiciary and Judicial Service join nation to pay respects to victims of helicopter crash

The Acting Chief Justice, together with the Judiciary and the Judicial Service of Ghana, has joined the rest of the nation in mourning the tragic deaths of two Ministers of State and six others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 7, the Judiciary expressed its deepest condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, the bereaved families, and the people of Ghana.

According to the statement, the victims were travelling to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region to carry out a national assignment when the aircraft went down.

The Judiciary described the incident as heartbreaking and said it had left the country in sorrow.

The Acting Chief Justice noted that the deceased were not just government officials and security personnel, but patriots who had dedicated their lives to the service of Ghana.

Their deaths, the statement said, represent not only a personal loss to their loved ones but also a great blow to the entire nation.

The Judiciary pledged its support to the government and grieving families during this period of national mourning and offered prayers for comfort, healing, and strength.

They called for unity and encouraged the public to honour the legacies of the departed by continuing to serve Ghana with courage, dedication, and selflessness.

By: Jacob Aggrey