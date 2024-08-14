President, Veep support Homowo festival

The Presi­dent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo–Addo, and His Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, yesterday presented food items to the Osu, La and Teshie traditional Councils to support activities towards the upcoming Homowo festival.

The items which was pre­sented by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, included, sacks of rice, schnapps,bottled water,cartoons of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, boxes of canned fish, gallons of palm oil, sacks of maize and an undisclosed amount of money.

“They are so grateful to the President and Vice President. It is our wish that the people of these traditional areas will celebrate the Homowo festival in peace and in­harmony. Our prayer is that after this celebration, an opportunity should be given to the Osu people to come together once again like we all know,” he said.

He noted that the presenta­tion started last two weeks in Ga Mashie and Ada, adding that it has now got to the turn of these traditional areas.

Touching on this year’s election, the minister said that his outfit would collaborate with necessary stakeholders to promote peace for successful elections.

“We are committed to support­ing community development and addressing concerns. Werecognise the importance of collabora­tion between government and traditional authorities in driving progress,” hesaid.

He urged traditional areas where there were disputes to smoke the peace-pipe in order to promote development.

“And our prayer is that they will put a stop to these things, because it has really, retarded the develop­ment “, hesaid.

He then cautioned individuals to avoid indulging in activities that could compromise the effective­ness of a peaceful election, adding that they would be arrested if they breached the law.

“We are ready to play according to the rules and make sure that everybody is at peace while cast­ing his or her ballot. Peace is an important commodity you cannot joke with,” he said.

The La Shikitele of the La Traditional Council, NiiAd­jeiKofeh VI, who received the items on behalf of the La Traditional Council, expressed his gratitude to the government for supporting the festival.

He noted that the celebra­tions had been incident-free so far and encouraged the people of La to maintain the peaceful atmosphere.

The Acting President of Osu Traditional Council, NuumoGbelenfo III, on his part expressedgratitude to the government for thekind ges­ture,and pledged that the food items would be used for their intended purposes.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye (middle) with other dignitaries at the programme Photo: Victor A. Buxton

BY AGNES OWUSU