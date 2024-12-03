Afenyo-Markin targets 80% Effutu Constituency votes

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is targeting 80 per cent of the votes in the parliamentary elections slated for this Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The third term lawmaker for the Effutu Constituency said he has done enough to impact the lives of the people positively to deserve a fourth term.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times on Saturday, Mr Afenyo-Markin said he had an unfinished business in his develop­mental agenda for the area.

“We are doing operation 80 per cent and that is why we are work­ing so hard. The last time, we won with 65 per cent. We started with 51 per cent in 2012 and increased it to 65 per cent in 2016. The peo­ple appreciate what we have done they’ll show their appreciation at the polls,” he said.

His developmental projects, he itemised cuts across all sectors of the economy including security, education, health, roads, economic empowerment, and social inter­ventions.

Apart from constructing nu­merous classroom blocks for the basic schools, he said three new secondary schools “almost com­plete” were set to be brought on stream to reduce the pressure on the Winneba Secondary School.

He said in his 12 years stew­ardship, Mr Afenyo-Markin said he oversaw the construction of 16 libraries with four under construc­tion, offered hundreds of scholar­ships including postgraduate study offers abroad for brilliant but needy students, and a laptop for every teacher in the constituency.

To guarantee that individuals engage in their activities within a secure environment, the Member of Parliament stated that since taking on the responsibilities of a lawmaker for the region, two new police districts have been estab­lished, along with a divisional com­mand and two additional courts

“When I came in, Winneba had three health centres but today, we can boast of 13 health centres including two major hospitals and the ongoing children’s hospital,” he said.

On road network, Mr Afen­yo-Markin said “we have more roads constructed under my administration than ever” adding that he facilitated the expansion of water and electricity to communi­ties in the area which hither to did not have.”

“These infrastructural projects have facilitated economic growth in Winneba and its environs and many people are willing to drive their investments here,” he stressed.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said should the people of Effutu bless him with another term as he antici­pates, documenting the cultural heritage of the Effutu people would be a priority for him.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI