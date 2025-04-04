Redirect focus from political prosecutions to economic empowerment – Minority Leader urges govt

The Minority Lead­er in Parliament, Afenyo-Markin, has advised the govern­ment to redirect its focus from political prosecutions to economic empow­erment.

He said there was the need for job creation and support for key sectors of the economy.

The minority leader made the call during the closing of the 2025 budget debate in Parliament, ar­guing that the country’s economic challenges are being exacerbated by the government’s lack of clear strategies for sustainable growth.

According to Afenyo-Markin, the government’s current priorities could result in stagnation in key sectors like agriculture and the private sector, which should be central to any development plan.

“They came into government with no clear plans to create jobs or support the private sector. Instead, they have focused on persecuting political opponents, undermining private sector initia­tives,” he stated.

The Minority Leader emphasised that the government’s inability to provide concrete solutions for job creation and economic empower­ment has left many sectors, par­ticularly fisheries and agriculture, struggling.

He criticised the government’s handling of economic issues and its failure to meet expectations for job creation. “They came to power with no plans for the fisher folks or farmers, no clear direction for job creation, and no initiative to support the private sector,” he stat­ed, urging the government to pri­oritise the well-being of ordinary Ghanaians over political pursuits.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also called out the government’s failure to adhere to its promises of forming a lean and efficient administration.

He pointed out that instead of reducing the size of government, the administration has appointed a significant number of political appointees, leading to increased expenditure.

“The government claims to be forming a lean government, but in reality, they have appointed more political appointees than minis­ters,” he said.

He also criticised the creation of numerous deputy and advisory positions, which, in his view, have served more as political patronage than effective governance.

He went further to highlight the growing dissatisfaction within the Majority side, criticising the delay in the appointment of deputy ministers, which he claimed has caused disarray among members of the NDC.

“The President promised to swear in four deputy ministers two weeks ago, but it’s been a third week, and we’re still waiting. This indecisiveness is causing confu­sion,” Afenyo-Markin added.

He also expressed concerns over the lack of opportunities for qual­ified women and individuals from underrepresented regions, noting that despite promises of increased female participation in governance, few women have been appointed to key positions.

The Minority Leader called for greater accountability and trans­parency from the government and stressed that the current adminis­tration must focus on empowering the private sector, creating jobs, and addressing the economic chal­lenges facing the nation.

“The government must focus more on delivering real solutions for the people of Ghana, not on political maneuvering or sidelining those who deserve a seat at the table,” he concluded.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU