The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has issued a Directive to the Police CID and other law enforcement agencies to regulate the conduct of criminal investigations and the handling of suspects in accordance with constitutional and legal standards.

In a November 2, 2026 document issued and signed by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, the Directive lays down binding principles, procedures and conduct expected of all investigative and law enforcement agencies in the handling of investigations and processing of suspects for prosecution.

The directive is intended to correct recurring practices in the handling of criminal investigations which fall short of constitutional standards.

It is described as the most comprehensive attempt in recent years to reform how Police investigators and other security agencies arrest, detain, interrogate, charge and publicise suspects, and also forms part of broader reforms to the criminal justice system being pursued by the Attorney General.

The directive warns that the Office of the Attorney General will not lend its authority to a prosecution that rests on evidence obtained by torture or coercion and may decline to prosecute or may discontinue a case where a serious breach of the law has tainted the case.

Further, the Attorney General directs all heads of security and investigative agencies to take disciplinary action against officers who violate the directive and, in appropriate instances where the violation also constitutes a criminal offence, refer those officers for independent investigations and prosecutions.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme