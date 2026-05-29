Yazz Partners MX24 TV for 2026 CroxItOut High School Tour to advance menstrual health education

Lexta Ghana Limited, manufacturers of Yazz Personal Care Products, has officially partnered with MX24 TV for the 2026 CroxItOut Campaign High School Tour.

The tour will run under the theme “Awareness, Mentorship, Action” with the hashtag #EmpowerHer.

The partnership announcement follows Yazz’s nationwide outreach on Thursday, May 28, 2026, when the brand activated its annual #EmpoweredPeriodsCampaign across at least 19 locations in Ghana.

During the activation, the company distributed free sanitary pads and provided menstrual hygiene education to empower thousands of young women.

The 2026 High School Tour and the #EmpoweredPeriodsCampaign will focus on five key areas: breast cancer awareness, menstrual hygiene, oral health, personal hygiene, and mental health.

Akosua Naana Lexis Obenewaa Opoku-Agyemang, Marketing Executive of Lexta Ghana Limited, said the May 28 outreach demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to tackling period poverty.

“Our massive outreach across 19 locations on May 28 proves that tackling period poverty is a continuous, deeply felt mission for us,” she noted.

According to Opoku-Agyemang, both the school tour and the annual campaign feed into Yazz’s flagship initiative, The Dignity Project.

The project is aimed at keeping adolescent girls in school with dignity, comfort and confidence in their personal care.

“Through ‘The Dignity Project’ and an annual ‘Empowered Periods Campaign,’ we ensure young girls experience their cycles with dignity, comfort and confidence in their personal care,” she said.

She added that the partnership with MX24 TV will allow the brand to take its advocacy directly into senior high schools nationwide.

“We cannot wait to bring the ultimate Yazz experience to students nationwide,” Opoku-Agyemang added.

The CroxItOut High School Tour 2026 is expected to combine education, mentorship sessions, and product engagement as Yazz and MX24 TV work to promote awareness and action on issues affecting adolescent girls across Ghana.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme