Akoefe Tokor Chief constructs 5 mechanised water systems for community

The Chief of Akoefe Tokor in the Volta Region, Gligbafia Togbe Kakle Akoe Dosor IV, has financed the construction of five mechanised water systems to address the perennial water problem facing the community.

The project, estimated to cost GH¢631,466.00, became neces­sary to relieve the people from the difficulties that encounter them in search of potable water and also to prevent them from contracting water related diseases due to the use of water from unhygienic sources, following the irregular water supply by the Ghana Water Limited (GW L) over the years.

Speaking at the inauguration of one of the completed mech­anised water system at Akoefe Tokor in the Ho Municipality over the weekend, Togbe Kakle Akoe Dosor explained that the completed facility, which was es­timated to cost GH¢210, 488.00, had storage tank with the capacity to contain 5,000 litres of water.

He said the capacity of the tank was too small to serve the water needs of the over 2,213 population in the community.

Togbe Dosor IV further elab­orated that he mobilised personal resources, contributions from friends, concern citizens and the contributions of the people in the form of communal labour had reduced cost and made it possible to complete one of the projects, which inauguration coincided with the 10th anniversary celebration of his reign.

The Chief also indicated that he was encouraged by the support he enjoyed from the citizens of Akoefe Tokor in his efforts to facilitate development of the area, adding that he was motivated to continue and ensure that the many development projects initiated would be completed.

Togbe Dosor IV appealed to the people of Akoefe Tokor to unite and fight their enemies which are poverty, disease and ignorance, and stressed that the chiefs and elders of the community would not tolerate acts that would disturb the peace and retard the development of the community.

“We need to cherish and em­brace things that unite us rather than those things that divide us, let us promote peace, put our energies and resources together for the growth of our community, and there is no other time than now,’’ he stressed.

According to him, the high demand for water in the area, as a result of the high population, made him to increase the project from five to eight.

Moreover, Togbe Dosor IV appealed to non-governmental or­ganisations in water and sanitation to support Akoefe Tokor commu­nity to provide potable water for the Akoefe Tokor community.

He said the era when communi­ties depended on the government to provide all their development needs was over and that the time had come for the people to complement government efforts through self-help projects before asking for help from the govern­ment

AGBEWODE, AKOEFE TOKOR

