Experts converge on Akuse for mini-grid training initiative

Experts in renewable energy and trainers from across West Africa have converged on Akuse in the Eastern Region for a regional Training-of-Trainers (ToT) programme aimed at strengthening technical capacity in clean mini-grid design, installation and inspection.

The seven-day programme, which is being hosted by the Volta River Authority (VRA) Academy in collaboration with the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and Takoradi Technical University (TTU), seeks to equip participants with the skills required to train other renewable energy professionals across the sub-region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony here yesterday, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of VRA in charge of operations, Mr Samuel Fletcher, underscored the importance of regional collaboration and capacity building in accelerating access to sustainable electricity across West Africa.

He commended the experts, trainers and stakeholders of VRA Academy and partner institutions for their commitment to advancing clean energy development and professional excellence in the sub-region.

Mr Fletcher observed that the energy sector in West Africa was undergoing significant transformation as countries intensified efforts toward achieving universal access to electricity, particularly for rural and underserved communities.

According to him, mini-grids had emerged as a practical and scalable solution in areas where extending the conventional national grid was either difficult or economically unviable.

He noted that solar-powered mini-grids were helping to provide electricity for homes, businesses and essential services while contributing to socio-economic development, environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

Mr Fletcher noted that the success of renewable energy systems depended heavily on the availability of skilled professionals capable of designing, installing and inspecting such infrastructure.

On his part, the Director, Water Resources and Renewable Energy, VRA, Mr Abdul Noor Wahab, explained that the programme was to harmonise certification systems and strengthen technical skills needed for high-quality mini-grid deployment across the region.

He further highlighted the programme’s commitment to gender inclusion, stating that greater participation of women in technical and training roles would enhance innovation and strengthen the renewable energy sector.

Mr Wahab urged participants to take the training seriously and uphold high standards of quality, safety and integrity in advancing sustainable energy solutions in West Africa.

He commended the academy’s staff for their commitment during the accreditation process and expressed gratitude to ECREEE for recognising the institution, stressing that, “Energy access is not merely a technical challenge; it is a human imperative.”

According to him, many communities across the region continue to face unreliable electricity supply, affecting healthcare delivery, education and economic activities.

He noted that clean energy mini-grids remained one of the most practical and scalable solutions for rural and peri-urban communities that could not be reached by conventional national grids within a reasonable period.

The Interim Coordinator of West Africa Renewable Energy Project (WAREP) phase I and a representative of ECREEE, Mr Guḗi Kouhie, said the programme formed part of efforts to harmonise renewable energy certification systems across the ECOWAS region.

He further elaborated that the initiative followed an earlier regional ToT organised in October 2025, which established a harmonised framework for Level Two certification in mini-grid design, installation and inspection.

According to Mr Kouhie, the current programme would help transfer knowledge to partner centres in Ghana and The Gambia, while similar national training sessions would later be organised in other ECOWAS member States.

He disclosed that ECREEE, with support from the African Development Bank, was preparing a broader regional programme aimed at strengthening renewable energy training centres and supporting certification examinations across member countries.

IFF EKUFUL, AKUSE

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