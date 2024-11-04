Alan Kyerematen paints Accra yellow in a historic political march

In a show of force and strength, Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change brought Accra to life, as thousands of supporters turned out for a political walk.

The event drew citizens from across the spectrum, with the youth leading a vibrant wave of enthusiasm and unity.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra noted that the scale of the march exceeded the Kumasi Walk, accentuating the momentum of Alan’s Yellow Army as they took over Ghana’s bustling capital.

From the first light of day, an endless procession of people poured into the streets, transforming Accra into a sea of bright yellow.

Every corner of the city echoed with chants, songs, and the sound of drumming, as people-young and old, students and families came together in what can only be described as a political festival.

Banners with Alan’s face and the slogan “Ase3 Ho” waved high above the crowd, as marchers energised by hope for a new Ghana captured the city’s attention at every turn.

Alan Kyerematen, who led the procession alongside his running mate, KOD, and other senior partners of the Afrafranto Alliance, was at the heart of it all, greeting his supporters, who cheered them on.

Walking shoulder-to-shoulder with the young people who have embraced his vision, Alan demon­strated his commitment to bringing them front and centre in his plans for Ghana.

His Great Transformational Plan (GTP) has captured the imagination of many, particularly the youth, who see in him a leader who genuinely prioritises their needs and dreams.

The scale of the walk astonished bystanders who lined the streets to watch as Alan’s Yellow Army moved from neighborhoods to major thor­oughfares, filling Accra with a spirit of change and unity.

Some joined in spontaneously, drawn in by the atmosphere of hope and the electric energy of the march. “This is a new beginning for Gha­na,” one old lady shouted from his balcony waving a white handkerchief, as the crowd passed by, lifting spirits and building excitement about what Alan’s leadership could bring to the country.

With this monumental gathering, Alan’s Movement for Change has set a new standard, not just for political campaigns, but for how citizens envi­sion the future of their nation.

The turnout in Accra, following the massive Kumasi march, signals support for Alan and his message of inclusive transformation.

As Election Day approaches, the Yellow Army’s numbers and energy continue to rise, making it clear that Alan Kyerematen is not just a candidate – he is the focal point of a nationwide call for renewal, hope, and action. —GNA