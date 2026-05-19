Sammy Awuku mourns demise of Akuapem North NDC Constituency Secretary Isaac Batsa

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammy Awuku, has expressed deep sorrow following the sudden passing of Isaac Batsa, the constituency secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker issued a statement on Tuesday reacting to the news, which has shocked the local political community.

Mr.Awuku praised the late NDC secretary for his bipartisan approach to local governance.

He noted that despite their different political affiliations, Batsa consistently rose above party lines to serve the constituency with diligence.

The MP revealed that the news was particularly shocking given that he had last interacted with Batsa just three days prior on Saturday.

Concluding his statement, Sammy Awuku extended his heartfelt condolences to Batsa’s family, the constituency and regional executives, and the entire NDC fraternity, wishing the deceased peaceful eternal rest.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme