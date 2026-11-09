Amansie West DCD enstool Amantiahene,Mponuahene of Akyem Bosume Traditional Area.

NanaThomas Kwame Okrah Debrah, the Amansie West District Coordinating Director, in the Ashanti Region, was on Wednesday enstooled Amantiahene and Omanhene Mponuahene of the Akyem Bosume Traditional Area.

The coordinator director, who had been in the traditional acting position, now assumes the stool name Obrempon Otupiri Okrah Debrah of the Akyem Amantia in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, after 10 years of traditional governance stewarship marked by discipline, strong advocacy and unalloyed loyalty to the traditional area.

Amantia is the Mponua division of the Akyem Bosome Traditional Area, under the Paramountcy of Okotwaresuo Kantamanto Oworae Agyekum III, as the Omanhene and President of the traditional council, with Akyem Swedru as Ahenkrom.

He swore the oath of allegiance at a colourful and brief customary rites before, Okotwaresuo Kantamanto Oworae Agyekum III, the Omanhene and President of the traditional council.

The ceremony held in line with the customs,practises and tradtition of the area, and the Chieftaincy Act 2008( Act 759) was chaired and presided over by Obrempong Ayim Mmoronsam III, Amanasaahene, who is also Akyem Bosume Akyeamehene and acting Krontihene.

The Amantiahene and Mponuahene said it was with “profound humility, immense gratitude and reverent heart” to be callled by the ancestors, elders and kingmakers to the sacred stool.

Reaffirming his commitment to the stool and the tradtional area, the astute tradtional and local governance expert expressed appreciation for the “confidence and trust placed on him'” by the kingmakers and vowed to uphold the custom,traditions,practices of the place and provide the needed leadership to facilitate rapid socio- economic development.

Present at the ceremony were Nana Akwesi Obeng, Akyem Bosome Adontenhene and Twafohene of Akyem Brenaase; Abrewa Tia,Nana Amma Desuaa Anamaase Chief Priest; Abusuapanin Akwesi Tenadu; Nana Kwaku Adarkwaa, Kyindomhene Nana Yaw Appiah Duodu; Adontohene Nana Kofi Frimpong Manwerehene.

Alao present were Okotwaresuo Kyeame, Nana Akese Brempong,and host of other Nananom,elders, from the Bosome Traditional Area, and Agona Royal family members of the Amantia Mponua Stool.