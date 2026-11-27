THE Westerwelle Foundation, a German organisation supporting young entrepreneurs, plans to establish at least three more start-up hubs in Africa within the next five years following the opening of its fifth facility in Accra.

The expansion is aimed at connecting more African entrepreneurs to business opportunities, investors and international markets, while strengthening cooperation between African countries and Germany.

The Managing Director of the foundation, Mr Paul Steffens, announced this at the official opening of the Westerwelle Start-up Haus Accra, which is expected to accommodate more than 180 members.

He said the foundation, established in 2013 by Dr Gideon Westerwelle and Ralf Dommermuth, had supported more than 2,400 entrepreneurs and contributed to the creation of over 1,200 jobs through its activities across Africa.

The foundation opened its first hub in Tunisia in 2016, followed by facilities in Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya.

Mr Steffens said Ghana was selected because of its growing start-up ecosystem, young entrepreneurial population and strong links to regional and international markets.

He said the Accra facility would help Ghanaian businesses build partnerships with German companies, investors and other international organisations.

The Country Director of the foundation in Ghana, Mr Alhassan Baba Muniru, said the facility would provide workspace, training rooms, private offices, event spaces and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs.

He said its programmes would support young people from the idea stage through incubation and business expansion.

Mr Muniru explained that selected entrepreneurs would receive free support through funded incubation programmes, which could include six months of training, mentorship and access to workspace.

He said the programmes would initially focus on digital and green innovation and the creative economy, but would remain open to businesses in other sectors.

A representative of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Dr Bärbel Kofler, said the facility would strengthen economic cooperation between Ghana and Germany.

Dr Kofler also highlighted the Local PPP Venture Programme, which offers grants of up to €100,000 to eligible young businesses, subject to their ability to mobilise equivalent funding from other investors.

She said Ghana’s estimated 2.6 million businesses, about 90 per cent of which were micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, presented opportunities for stronger business partnerships.

Dr Kofler cited Farmerline, a Ghanaian agricultural technology company, as an example of local innovation. The company uses artificial intelligence and voice messages in local languages to provide farmers with agricultural information.

Meanwhile, Mr Steffens said the foundation would continue working with government agencies, investors, business organisations and existing start-up hubs to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

He acknowledged the support of the German Government, GIZ, UNICEF, UNDP and other partners in the foundation’s work.

The foundation also disclosed that its Young Founders Programme had supported between 12 and 14 Ghanaian entrepreneurs before the establishment of the Accra facility.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW

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