Anas Aremeyaw Anas announces new exposé on Konongo Mines

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has announced an upcoming investigative piece titled “The Stakes and Mystery of Angela List’s Nguvu/Konongo Mines.”

According to a teaser shared by The New Crusading Guide and Tiger Eye PI, the team peered behind what it describes as “the gold veil” to uncover happenings around the mines.

“What we found sits in documents, in court records, and in places no one wanted us to look. Some stories are reported. This one had to be dug out,” the teaser noted.

The team added that details, including names and figures, are being withheld for now.

“No names yet. No numbers yet. Just this: when the full file opens, a lot of people will be reading it twice and some will wish it had never been written. The gold never tells the whole story. We will,” it stated.

The upcoming exposé promises to examine how the fight over the mines is reshaping Ghana’s gold sector and what the state is losing while it rages on. It will also probe the networks and relationships underpinning List’s operations and the personalities behind them.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme